Airbus shares demonstrated notable strength on Monday, advancing by 1.1% to €170.98 in XETRA trading, with intraday peaks reaching €171.82. This positive momentum continues the aerospace giant's upward trajectory of recent months, positioning the stock just 3.73% below its 52-week high of €177.36 recorded in March 2025. The current valuation represents an impressive 27.04% recovery from October 2024's low of €124.74. Investor confidence has been bolstered by Airbus's strong financial performance, with Q4 2024 showing earnings per share of €3.07-significantly higher than the previous year's €1.85-while revenue climbed to €24.72 billion. Shareholders benefited from a €2.00 dividend in 2024, with analysts projecting an increased payout of €2.61 for the current year. Market watchers anticipate continued strength ahead of the upcoming Q1 2025 results expected in late April.

Analysts Highlight Defense Sector Potential

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Airbus ?

JPMorgan has raised its price target for Airbus from €180 to €195 while maintaining an "Overweight" rating. The American financial institution particularly emphasized Airbus's underappreciated growth opportunities in the defense sector, noting that the company remains Continental Europe's largest defense contractor. This optimistic outlook has prompted analysts to assign higher valuations to Airbus's defense and aerospace assets within its portfolio. The broader financial community shares this positive sentiment, with consensus estimates pointing to full-year 2025 earnings of €6.73 per share, reflecting continued confidence in Airbus's market position against competitors experiencing challenges.

Ad

Fresh Airbus information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Airbus analysis...