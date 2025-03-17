JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - (Amended: Recasting the story to correct the period, revenue)Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX), a biopharmaceutical company, Monday reported a decline in earnings for the full year from last year. Annual revenues also dropped from the prior year.However, shares of Protalix are at $2.43, up 8.92 percent in morning trade.For the full year, net income decreased to $2.93 million from $8.31 million last year. Earnings per share also declined to $0.04 from $0.09 prior year.Operating income came in lower at $3.92 million, compared with $10.46 million in the previous year.Revenue for the full year declined to $53.4 million from $65.49 million last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX