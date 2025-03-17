Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
100,000
52.3821
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
80,000
51.9475
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
51.7659
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
80,000
50.6062
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
50.5521
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
110,539
50.1707
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
39,461
50.2102
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
80,000
50.0477
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
49.9269
CEUX
TOTAL
550,000
50.9425
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
Eurofins