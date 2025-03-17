Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a next generation biopharma company dedicated to the development of innovative biomedicines based on a recombinant apolipoprotein apoA-1 for the treatment of the most severe inflammatory diseases, announces that it has filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) its Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2024, dated March 14, 2025.

ABIONYX Pharma's Universal Registration Document for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, includes in particular:

The annual financial report for 2024, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements and the related statutory auditors' reports;

The management report;

The corporate governance report;

A description of the share buyback program.

This document is available on the company's website (www.abionyx.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-France.org). It is also available at the company's registered office, 33-43 avenue Georges Pompidou Building D, Balma, 31130.

The Universal Registration Document has also been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the five tables of the consolidated financial statements (the primary financial statements) and the appendix marked up using the XBRL markup language.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company dedicated to the development of innovative biomedicines for the most severe inflammatory diseases for which there is no effective or existing treatment, even in the rarest indications. The company accelerates the development of breakthrough therapies thanks to in-depth expertise in lipid science and a technological platform based on recombinant apoA-I. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving the results of sepsis treatments and intensive care.

