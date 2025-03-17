FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

FirstGroup plc

17 March 2025

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that Lena Wilson, Director and Chair of the Board, purchased 14,000 shares at 176.221 pence per share. The transaction took place today on the London Stock Exchange (XLON).

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lena Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair of the Board b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93