2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi launches 2CRSi Cloud Solutions: high-performance cloud services 17-March-2025 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2CRSi launches 2CRSi Cloud Solutions: high-performance cloud services San José, March 17, 2025 - 2CRSi, a global leader in high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions, today announces the creation of its new subsidiary: 2CRSi Cloud Solutions. This strategic initiative aims to redefine cloud infrastructure with high-performance, scalable, and energy-efficient solutions, designed to be deployed as close as possible to customer needs. Building on last year's North American cloud expansion strategy, this launch follows the announcement of a USD610 million contract with a leading U.S. data center operator, accelerating the deployment of next-generation cloud infrastructure solutions (PR 01/30/24). A New Era of Performance, Sovereignty, and Energy Efficiency For over a decade, 2CRSi has established itself as a key player in high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI), leveraging advanced cooling technologies, including Direct Liquid Cooling and immersion cooling (single-phase and two-phase). With a presence in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and soon India, 2CRSi designs Open Compute-compliant IT infrastructure, ensuring sovereign, locally manufactured solutions. With operational data center sites in Nanterre (France) and Rouses Point (USA), 2CRSi has rigorously tested and optimized its solutions under real-world conditions. This extensive expertise has led to the development of a modular cloud offering-a solution designed for hosting providers, enterprises, and institutions seeking sustainable, high-performance cloud infrastructure with exceptional energy efficiency. A Sovereign, Scalable, and Open Cloud Ecosystem 2CRSi Cloud Solutions introduces a new class of cloud solutions, combining cutting-edge performance, sovereignty, and sustainability, powered by collaborations with strategic industry leaders. Canonical - Open-Source Excellence for Scalable Cloud Deployments Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, is a leader in open source solutions for the enterprise. With expertise in OpenStack, Metal-as-a-Service (MAAS) and distributed storage (Ceph), and innovative products like MicroCloud, Canonical's infrastructure products are widely trusted and deployed. With advanced virtualization and automation technologies, Canonical simplifies the management of private and hybrid cloud environments, while ensuring interoperability with cloud-native standards. From the collaboration with Canonical, 2CRSi Cloud Solutions benefits from an optimized ecosystem for the deployment of open, scalable and secure cloud infrastructures. FluidStack - Private Cloud AI and Decentralized Computing Fluidstack is the AI Cloud Platform built for the world's leading AI companies. Founded in 2017 at Oxford University, the company powers leading AI labs, including Mistral, Character.AI, Poolside, and Black Forest Labs. With over 100,000 GPUs under management, Fluidstack delivers rapid access to exascale compute within days - enabling seamless multi-thousand GPU training and inference workloads. Equus Compute Solutions (ECS) - End-to-End Cloud Infrastructure Management ECS is an expert in on-site cloud infrastructure deployment and management. With its on-site intervention, remote hands, and customer support capabilities, ECS assists 2CRSi Cloud Services in the deployment and maintenance of HPC and AI infrastructures. Their expertise spans from initial equipment integration to 24/7 continuous monitoring, ensuring optimal availability and performance. This approach allows companies to outsource the management of their critical infrastructures while benefiting from reactive and specialized support. Sustainable HPC and quantum cloud solutions Specializing in HPC and quantum infrastructures, a renowned partner collaborates with 2CRSi to develop high-performance cloud solutions for the most demanding sectors. Its platform provides private cloud stacks tailored for visual effects (vFX), quantum computing, and AI inference. Its expertise in energy-efficient infrastructure optimization aligns perfectly with 2CRSi Cloud Solutions' vision, ensuring low-carbon solutions adapted to future challenges. Modular data center solutions - Next-Generation Liquid-Cooled AI Data Centers 2CRSi Cloud Builder solution introduces state-of-the-art liquid-cooled data center solutions, ranging from 500kW to 10MW, designed to meet the growing demands of AI workloads. Leveraging a strong network of local partners, 2CRSi will deliver fully American-made, Tier 3 modular data center modules, deployable across the USA. These high-performance modules are optimized for AI and HPC, capable of handling extreme power densities of up to 120kW per rack, integrating the latest liquid cooling systems based on OCP ORV3 standards. 2CRSi's ecosystem of expert partners will provide end-to-end deployment services, ensuring seamless installation and operation, including: -- Site assessment, preparation, and construction for modular data center deployment and project management. -- Rapid micro data center deployment to minimize latency and maximize connectivity. -- Installation and management of fiber optic networks for high-bandwidth, resilient infrastructure. -- Advanced energy and battery management solutions to enhance efficiency and ensure continuous uptime. Through this initiative, 2CRSi Cloud Solutions delivers high-density modular cloud infrastructure, catering to enterprises, edge deployments, and hyperscale environments. Funding and leasing options - Cloud-as-a-Service 2CRSi, in collaboration with its distributors and financing partners, offers Cloud-as-a-Service solutions with flexible leasing options, eliminating the complexity of deploying and managing sovereign cloud infrastructure. Launching in the USA in 2025, this initiative is already being expanded to Europe and Asia through strategic partnerships with local and global funding institutions. This innovative approach enables businesses to access cutting-edge AI-ready infrastructure with unparalleled financial and operational flexibility. 2CRSi Cloud Solutions: Redefining Sovereign Cloud Computing With 2CRSi Cloud Solutions, the group is setting new standards for high-performance, energy-efficient, and sovereign cloud solutions. Combining its deep expertise in hardware, liquid cooling, and AI acceleration, 2CRSi delivers next-generation cloud infrastructure tailored to enterprises, institutions, and data centers looking to harness the power of AI. Join Us at GTC 2025 for the unveiling of the last partners. Discover 2CRSi Cloud Solutions at GTC 2025 in San José, where we will showcase our next-generation cloud solutions, liquid-cooled AI-ready data centers, and modular cloud offerings. Find the complete presentation here. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, eco-friendly computing servers, particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group generated a revenue of EUR220 million. 