Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
17.03.25
08:18 Uhr
4,235 Euro
+0,030
+0,71 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4304,69520:15
Dow Jones News
17.03.2025 18:57 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi launches 2CRSi Cloud Solutions: high-performance cloud services

Finanznachrichten News

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi launches 2CRSi Cloud Solutions: high-performance cloud services 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi launches 2CRSi Cloud Solutions: high-performance cloud services 
17-March-2025 / 18:20 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2CRSi launches 2CRSi Cloud Solutions: high-performance cloud services 
 
 
San José, March 17, 2025 - 2CRSi, a global leader in high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions, today 
announces the creation of its new subsidiary: 2CRSi Cloud Solutions. This strategic initiative aims to redefine cloud 
infrastructure with high-performance, scalable, and energy-efficient solutions, designed to be deployed as close as 
possible to customer needs. 
 
Building on last year's North American cloud expansion strategy, this launch follows the announcement of a USD610 million 
contract with a leading U.S. data center operator, accelerating the deployment of next-generation cloud infrastructure 
solutions (PR 01/30/24). 
 
A New Era of Performance, Sovereignty, and Energy Efficiency 
For over a decade, 2CRSi has established itself as a key player in high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial 
intelligence (AI), leveraging advanced cooling technologies, including Direct Liquid Cooling and immersion cooling 
(single-phase and two-phase). With a presence in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and soon India, 2CRSi 
designs Open Compute-compliant IT infrastructure, ensuring sovereign, locally manufactured solutions. 
 
With operational data center sites in Nanterre (France) and Rouses Point (USA), 2CRSi has rigorously tested and 
optimized its solutions under real-world conditions. This extensive expertise has led to the development of a modular 
cloud offering-a solution designed for hosting providers, enterprises, and institutions seeking sustainable, 
high-performance cloud infrastructure with exceptional energy efficiency. 
 
A Sovereign, Scalable, and Open Cloud Ecosystem 
2CRSi Cloud Solutions introduces a new class of cloud solutions, combining cutting-edge performance, sovereignty, and 
sustainability, powered by collaborations with strategic industry leaders. 
 
 
 
Canonical - Open-Source Excellence for Scalable Cloud Deployments 
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, is a leader in open source solutions for the enterprise. With expertise in 
OpenStack, Metal-as-a-Service (MAAS) and distributed storage (Ceph), and innovative products like MicroCloud, 
Canonical's infrastructure products are widely trusted and deployed. With advanced virtualization and automation 
technologies, Canonical simplifies the management of private and hybrid cloud environments, while ensuring 
interoperability with cloud-native standards. From the collaboration with Canonical, 2CRSi Cloud Solutions benefits 
from an optimized ecosystem for the deployment of open, scalable and secure cloud infrastructures. 
 
FluidStack - Private Cloud AI and Decentralized Computing 
Fluidstack is the AI Cloud Platform built for the world's leading AI companies. Founded in 2017 at Oxford University, 
the company powers leading AI labs, including Mistral, Character.AI, Poolside, and Black Forest Labs. With over 100,000 
GPUs under management, Fluidstack delivers rapid access to exascale compute within days - enabling seamless 
multi-thousand GPU training and inference workloads. 
 
Equus Compute Solutions (ECS) - End-to-End Cloud Infrastructure Management 
ECS is an expert in on-site cloud infrastructure deployment and management. With its on-site intervention, remote 
hands, and customer support capabilities, ECS assists 2CRSi Cloud Services in the deployment and maintenance of HPC and 
AI infrastructures. Their expertise spans from initial equipment integration to 24/7 continuous monitoring, ensuring 
optimal availability and performance. This approach allows companies to outsource the management of their critical 
infrastructures while benefiting from reactive and specialized support. 
 
Sustainable HPC and quantum cloud solutions 
Specializing in HPC and quantum infrastructures, a renowned partner collaborates with 2CRSi to develop high-performance 
cloud solutions for the most demanding sectors. Its platform provides private cloud stacks tailored for visual effects 
(vFX), quantum computing, and AI inference. Its expertise in energy-efficient infrastructure optimization aligns 
perfectly with 2CRSi Cloud Solutions' vision, ensuring low-carbon solutions adapted to future challenges. 
 
Modular data center solutions - Next-Generation Liquid-Cooled AI Data Centers 
2CRSi Cloud Builder solution introduces state-of-the-art liquid-cooled data center solutions, ranging from 500kW to 
10MW, designed to meet the growing demands of AI workloads. 
 
Leveraging a strong network of local partners, 2CRSi will deliver fully American-made, Tier 3 modular data center 
modules, deployable across the USA. These high-performance modules are optimized for AI and HPC, capable of handling 
extreme power densities of up to 120kW per rack, integrating the latest liquid cooling systems based on OCP ORV3 
standards. 
 
2CRSi's ecosystem of expert partners will provide end-to-end deployment services, ensuring seamless installation and 
operation, including: 
   -- Site assessment, preparation, and construction for modular data center deployment and project management. 
 
   -- Rapid micro data center deployment to minimize latency and maximize connectivity. 
   -- Installation and management of fiber optic networks for high-bandwidth, resilient infrastructure. 
   -- Advanced energy and battery management solutions to enhance efficiency and ensure continuous uptime. 
 
Through this initiative, 2CRSi Cloud Solutions delivers high-density modular cloud infrastructure, catering to 
enterprises, edge deployments, and hyperscale environments. 
 
Funding and leasing options - Cloud-as-a-Service 
2CRSi, in collaboration with its distributors and financing partners, offers Cloud-as-a-Service solutions with flexible 
leasing options, eliminating the complexity of deploying and managing sovereign cloud infrastructure. 
Launching in the USA in 2025, this initiative is already being expanded to Europe and Asia through strategic 
partnerships with local and global funding institutions. 
This innovative approach enables businesses to access cutting-edge AI-ready infrastructure with unparalleled financial 
and operational flexibility. 
 
2CRSi Cloud Solutions: Redefining Sovereign Cloud Computing 
With 2CRSi Cloud Solutions, the group is setting new standards for high-performance, energy-efficient, and sovereign 
cloud solutions. 
Combining its deep expertise in hardware, liquid cooling, and AI acceleration, 2CRSi delivers next-generation cloud 
infrastructure tailored to enterprises, institutions, and data centers looking to harness the power of AI. 
 
Join Us at GTC 2025 for the unveiling of the last partners. 
Discover 2CRSi Cloud Solutions at GTC 2025 in San José, where we will showcase our next-generation cloud solutions, 
liquid-cooled AI-ready data centers, and modular cloud offerings. Find the complete presentation here. 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, eco-friendly computing servers, 
particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group generated a revenue of EUR220 
million. Today, it markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi 
has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and was transferred 
to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
More info: www.2crsi.com 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi 
          Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
Communication    Financial Communication                           Financial Press Relations 
Manager                                             michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com                                       01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70 
Canonical       Fluidstack     ECS 
Lelanie de Roubaix   Vida Stanic    Jeff Potter 
Communications Manager Growthlead     Senior Marketing Leader 
pr@canonical.com    vida@fluidstack.io jeff.potter@equuscs.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi announces the launch of 2CRSi Cloud Solutions 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2101906 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2101906 17-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101906&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2025 13:21 ET (17:21 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
