Montag, 17.03.2025

WKN: 885933 | ISIN: CH0011339204 | Ticker-Symbol: AH2N
17.03.25
21:58 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2025 21:58 Uhr
Ascom Holding AG: Ascom affected by cyber attack

Baar (Switzerland), 17 March 2025

On 16 March 2025, a cyber-attack compromised Ascom's technical ticketing system. Other IT systems and customer systems remain unaffected, and our business is fully operational as usual. Investigations against such criminal offenses were initiated immediately and are ongoing. Ascom is working closely with the relevant authorities.

A group calling itself the "Hellcat ransomware gang" announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it had breached Ascom's IT infrastructure. The Ascom IT Cybersecurity Team is investigating the incident and immediately closed the ticketing system. Determining the extent of the attack is part of the ongoing investigation.
As mentioned, no other IT systems or customer systems have been affected. Our business is fully operational as usual. No preventive action from customers and partners is currently needed. Ascom keeps very close contact with its customers and partners through our regional leadership and we will keep them informed of the investigation and relevant developments in the coming days.

Potential questions from media or other interested third parties can be sent to info@ascom.com.

  • Ascom Mediarelease 170325 EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0502af7e-5e51-40b4-bdd8-78965dfe8ae6)

