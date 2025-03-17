Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will hold a "2025 Investor Analyst Day" in New York City on Tuesday, May 6. President and CEO John H. Stone will lead this meeting, joined by Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes and additional Allegion executive leadership team members to discuss the company's long-term strategy and vision for the future.

This event will include formal presentations, with a real-time, listen-only webcast of the meeting broadcast online. Individuals will be able to access the webcast through Allegion's website at investor.allegion.com.

For those unable to watch the live event, a replay will also be available on Allegion's website by Thursday, May 8.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Whitney Moorman Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:

Jobi Coyle Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski Vice President, Investor Relations

463-210-8595

Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com