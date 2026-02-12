Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) President and CEO John H. Stone will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2026 Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, Feb. 19. The conference will be held at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

