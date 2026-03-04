

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE), a security products and solutions provider, on Wednesday said it has acquired privately held DCI Hollow Metal on Demand (DCI) through one of its subsidiaries.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Based in the Los Angeles, California area, DCI is a manufacturer of custom, quick-ship hollow metal doors and frames serving industrial, commercial, and institutional markets.



Allegion said DCI will operate as part of its Americas segment, led by Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi.



'DCI strengthens our core mechanical portfolio and leverages our go-to-market capabilities in non-residential markets, while expanding our presence on the West Coast. Together, we can better serve customers with a stronger local presence, faster response times and more tailored solutions,' Ilardi said.



