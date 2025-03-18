Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa"), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company has closed on a total of 4,545,455 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.055 per flow-through unit for gross proceeds of up to $250,000.

The FT Units consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each of the 2,272,727 Warrants will be exercisable at a price of $0.075 until March 17, 2027.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development activities on the Company's projects BC, Canada.

All Flow-through Shares and Warrants comprising the Flow-through Units, will be subject to a 4-month and one day hold period, during which any resale or other transfer will be restricted in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No Finder's Fees were paid on this tranche.

The completion of the private placement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This tranche includes the subscription of, Mr. Shrivani, President & CEO of the Company. He subscribed for 4,545,455 flow-through units. As a result, the issuance of Units to Mr. Shirvani is considered to be a related party transaction subject to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Doubleview is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of Casa Minerals Inc.'s market capitalization.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

On Behalf of Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO

