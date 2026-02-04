Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa"), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company has closed on a total of 4,917,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.125 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $614,625.00.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each of the 4,917,000 Warrants entitles the holder to acquire one additional share for a period of two years until February 04, 2028. The warrant exercise strike price is $0.15/share in the first three months and automatically converts to $0.20 per share then after for the remainder of the two years period.

All issued Securities will be subject to a 4-month and one day hold-period, during which any resale or other transfer will be restricted in accordance with applicable securities laws.

A Finder's Fees of $24,000 has been paid to registered financial institutions.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general administration, exploration and development activities on the Company's projects in Arizona, and British Columbia, Canada. The Company will continue to raise the remaining placement in the coming week.

The completion of the private placement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

On Behalf of Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282620

Source: Casa Minerals Inc.