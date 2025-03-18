Our physical world is converging with its digital extension. mimik is where the new worlds converge!

The digital industry is shifting from millions of mobile apps to billions of AI agents and services, fueling the new agentic economy. But how do these AI-powered entities, both digital and physical, seamlessly integrate, autonomously discover, collaborate securely, and operate with sustainable efficiency?

The answer is mimik: The 5th Element. AI Continuum.

At NVIDIA GTC 2025, mimik unveils the AI Continuum, a breakthrough that eliminates the industry's 3-Compute Problem and unlocks AI autonomy, scalability, and efficiency across endpoint devices, edge gateways/servers, and cloud. Built for enterprises that demand AI without losing control, and for AI-native robotics needing seamless interoperability, mimik shatters the final barriers to frictionless AI execution.

Solving the 3-Compute Problem: Enterprises have struggled with AI bottlenecks, latency, cost, security, and lack of control, until now.

mimik has solved these major challenges in AI domain:

AI Continuum: A unified fabric for real-time AI execution across computing platforms.

? Parallel AI Compute: Distributing AI tasks across discovered authorized computing platforms for maximum efficiency.

? Distributed Dynamic Agentic Mesh: AI agents that autonomously discover, interact, and collaborate based on context

Enterprise AI Without the Risk: Enterprises are cautious about AI adoption, concerned about losing control over their data, operations, and autonomy. mimik ensures AI is deployed on their terms, maintaining full control, security, flexibility, and cost efficiency without compromise.

Interoperability is The Key to Physical AI: A robot's true power lies in its ability to interact with the world around it. Beyond just mechanics and logic, AI-driven machines must collaborate seamlessly with other robots, systems, and humans. mimik is the missing link, enabling real-time AI interoperability at scale.

Live Demos at NVIDIA GTC 2025

See it in Action! Join us for live demos and experience real results utilizing NVIDIA Computing Platforms and NIM(s)

Join us for live demos and experience real results utilizing NVIDIA Computing Platforms and NIM(s) Book a meeting: https://www.mimik.com/our-events/live-demo-ai-agents-in-action-gtc-booth-3117/

To learn more, visit mimik.ai, and for developers, developer.mimik.com.

No Hype. No Fluff. Just Results. mimik directly addresses the known pain points in Enterprise AI.

About mimik:

mimik is for Agentix Native, the 5th Element of AI. We have solved the most complex challenges in AI software, including AI Continuum on Continuum Compute, Parallel AI, and the Network Offline-First Distributed Dynamic Agentic Service Mesh Problem. Our technology enables seamless, scalable, and efficient agentic workflows, automation, and autonomous decision-making across all compute layers.

By accelerating AI adoption and enabling intelligent workflow operations, mimik ensures enterprises maintain full control, security, and efficiency. With Zero-Trust Security and optimized operational efficiency in both energy and cost, businesses can scale AI while staying resilient and adaptable in an ever-evolving digital landscape. mimik, Your ROI for AI.

