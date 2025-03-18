"Energy Experience" brings nine iconic Parisian landmarks to life in augmented reality by showcasing innovations creating or using sustainable energy

Collaborative, disruptive solutions created with virtual twins improve energy consumption, optimize food production, and reinvent greener mobility

Energy and nature come together in virtual worlds that drive human progress and improve real life

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced "Energy Experience," its immersive augmented reality experience that transforms Parisian monuments by showcasing sustainable energy solutions created with virtual twins to shape the future of clean energy.

The unique experience merges the virtual and the real worlds to bring disruptive innovations impacting energy consumption, reinventing greener mobility and optimizing food production to life at iconic landmarks, transforming the Arc de Triomphe, Place de la Concorde, the Champs-Elysées and other sights with solutions inspired by nature.

Through street marketing initiatives and a web app challenge to find each project and win prizes, the experience invites the public to become active participants in discovering vertical farming, decarbonized last-mile delivery vehicles, sustainable construction materials, electricity-generating hydro turbines and other innovations from CSADI, EEL Energy, Midipile, NetZero, Polytech Nancy, Strong By Form and Urbanloop, and the benefits they bring to the Generative Economy.

"We believe in the transformative power of virtual worlds to address real-life challenges. And, we want to make this technology accessible to and impactful for everyone," said Victoire de Margerie, Vice President, Corporate Equity, Marketing Communications, Dassault Systèmes. "'Energy Experience' demonstrates how virtual twins enable clean energy innovators to drive human progress with solutions that benefit all. This isn't just about an experience; this is about virtual worlds for real life."

With global energy consumption expected to increase by 2050, meeting this demand with sustainable energy solutions requires balancing existing and emerging energy sources while keeping climate change and biodiversity top of mind and without impacting the earth's ecosystem.

Dassault Systèmes, through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, and La Fondation Dassault Systèmes, is catalyzing new ways for industry and innovators to shape the clean energy of the future. Virtual twins open up unlimited possibilities to imagine, design, simulate, test and optimize solutions, processes and infrastructure before creating them physically, thereby reducing demands on the planet.

"Energy Experience" will run from March 12-April 30. The experience, dedicated to the themes of energy and nature, is part of Dassault Systèmes' "The Only Progress is Human" initiative, which aims to increase awareness of societal and environmental challenges and inspire the use of virtual worlds to drive sustainable innovations for health, mobility, urbanization, water conservation and more.

