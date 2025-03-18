Teleperformance: TP operations in Cairo honored by global CX consulting firm as global leader in CX performance transformation

COPC, Inc. recognized TP for excellence in customer experience including enhancements to customer satisfaction, service quality, and revenue impact

CAIRO, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TP . a global leader in digital business services, today announced that global customer experience (CX) consulting firm COPC recognized TP's operations in Cairo as the best performing CX operations among all COPC-certified CX operations worldwide in 2024.

By rigorously implementing COPC's proven best practices, TP operations in Cairo have achieved strong performance enhancements including a rise in customer satisfaction and first-contact resolution across multiple client programs.

"The COPC CX Standard demands excellence in customer satisfaction, service, quality, cost and revenue. And TP's Cairo operations deliver these consistently - redefining what's possible for those they serve," said Kyle Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, COPC Inc. "Distinguished as the finest among all COPC-certified organizations worldwide in 2024, we proudly recognize TP in Cairo with the Global COPC Superior CX Performance Award."

TP in Egypt has more than 22,000 TP Experts speaking 25+ languages across 13 locations and additional remote work operations serving multiple industries including telecom, technology, finance, healthcare and retail. It supports customer care, back-office processes, technical support and integrated sales through a diverse mix of communication channels including voice, chat, email and social media on behalf of local and global brands.

COPC Inc. provides technology and performance improvement consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations supporting CX. The company created the COPC CX Standards, a collection of performance management systems for CX operations and management, vendor management and procurement.

About TP in Egypt

TP in Egypt is part of the Teleperformance Group, which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Company's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. TP also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Backed by the Teleperformance Group's nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate team members globally who currently speak more than 300 languages, TP in Egypt has a global scale and local presence which allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

