Mitteilung der Multitude AG:

Multitude Group partners with fintech Hoovi to provide EUR 8 million in debt capital

- Further step on the way to becoming a leading European fintech platform

- Provision of EUR 8 million in debt capital

Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces that its business unit, Wholesale Banking has entered into a strategic partnership with Hoovi in Estonia, providing EUR 8 million of debt capital to Hoovi via a structured ...

