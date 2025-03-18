Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
18.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Genel Energy PLC: Genel Energy to Hold Fixed Income Investor Meetings

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Genel Energy to Hold Fixed Income Investor Meetings 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Genel Energy to Hold Fixed Income Investor Meetings 
18-March-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
18 March 2025 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Genel Energy to Hold Fixed Income Investor Meetings 
 
Genel Energy Plc has engaged Pareto Securities AS as Manager and Bookrunner to arrange fixed income investor meetings. 
Subject to market conditions and acceptable terms, a new senior unsecured bond issue with a tenor of five years may 
follow. The purpose of the bond issue is to refinance the remaining outstanding senior unsecured bonds with maturity in 
October 2025 (ISIN NO 0010894330) and general corporate purposes. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
       +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements

This announcement includes inside information.

Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  379319 
EQS News ID:  2101960 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101960&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2025 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
