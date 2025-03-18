Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL48 | ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 | Ticker-Symbol: S8T
Tradegate
17.03.25
12:09 Uhr
3,190 Euro
+0,030
+0,95 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1303,18008:49
3,1303,18008:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STHREE PLC3,190+0,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.