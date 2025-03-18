LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) issued a trading update covering the period 1 December 2024 to 28 February 2025. Group net fees were down 15% from a year ago. Contract was down 15%, whilst Permanent was down 13%. Looking forward, the Group said its performance for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in line with previously announced 25 million pounds profit before tax guidance.Timo Lehne, Chief Executive, said: 'The Group has delivered a stable first quarter performance consistent with fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 despite the anticipated challenging market conditions driven by the ongoing global political and economic conditions. New business continues to be soft, however extensions remain robust across our core STEM Contract service offering, providing sector-leading visibility.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX