Fineqia AG Partners with ETPLink to Drive Primary Market Efficiency

Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(OTC PINK:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces a partnership between its subsidiary Fineqia AG ("Fineqia AG") and ETPLink Ltd. ("ETPLink") to provide primary market order management services for its exchange-traded notes (ETN) business.

ETPLink will integrate its advanced distributed ledger technology (DLT) based platform with Fineqia AG's existing infrastructure to automate and streamline the exchange-traded product (ETP) creation and redemption workflow, delivering a seamless, efficient, and transparent process for all stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fineqia AG to the ETPLink network," said Roger Balch, director of business development and operations at ETPLink. "We look forward to bringing further speed and efficiency to market participants, driving liquidity, and contributing to the growth and development of the ETP market."

"This partnership echoes Fineqia AG's standing in maintaining transparency and integrity," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, chief executive officer of Fineqia International Inc. "By integrating ETPLink's primary market order management platform into the foundation of our ETN products, we streamline operations for our authorized participants, fund administrators, and custodians. This enhances investor trust, ensures regulatory alignment, and further solidifies our position in the digital asset market.

On 24January 2025, Fineqia AG announced the issuance of the world's first ETN to deploy underlying crypto assets in decentralized finance (DeFi). The Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange . It was also listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange on 10 March 2025.

Exchange-traded products (ETPs) include exchange traded- funds (ETFs) and ETNs. ETNs, such as those issued by Fineqia AG, are debt instruments that track the performance of an underlying asset, including cryptographically encrypted digital ones. Together with ETFs, ETNs form a broader category of ETPs that provide investors with regulated and liquid access to a variety of asset classes.

The partnership agreement between Fineqia AG and ETPLink was signed on 12 June 2023. ETPLink's services commenced with the launch of the ETN, on 24 January 2025, in line with the terms of the agreement.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, such as the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one. Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com , x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

About ETPLink

ETPLink Ltd. ( www.etplink.com ) is a unified platform for exchange-traded product (ETP) primary market transactions. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in London, ETPLink leverages distributed ledger technology to streamline the creation and redemption process for authorized participants, market makers, issuers, custodians, transfer agents, and portfolio trading desks. The platform supports more than 25 contracted parties across all asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and digital assets. ETPLink provides a single access point with unified reference data through a web-based interface and API connectivity, eliminating the need for costly proprietary platforms and dedicated communication channels. Built on privately permissioned distributed ledger technology (DLT), the ETPLink platform ensures resilience, security, immutability, auditability, and customization.

