WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty (DLR) and Bersama Digital Infrastructure Asia announced the formation of Digital Realty Bersama, a 50-50 joint venture to develop and operate data centers across Indonesia. Bersama Digital Data Centres, BDIA's Jakarta-based carrier-neutral data center platform, has been contributed to the JV and will now operate as Digital Realty Bersama. The JV extends PlatformDIGITAL into the Indonesian market.Digital Realty Bersama owns and operates a connected campus that includes a recently launched, state-of-the-art data center strategically located in Central Jakarta and another data center located in West Jakarta. Digital Realty contributed approximately $100 million upon closing for a 50% interest in the data centers and adjacent land. Also, Digital Realty will receive property management and development fees from the JV.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX