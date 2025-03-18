Capstone Holding Corp.: Capstone Sees 30%+ Growth in Thin Brick Veneer, Rolls Out New Products at its Instone Business

Capstone Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CAPS), a building products holding company growing organically and by acquisition, has seen the thin brick veneer product group at its Instone business grow over 30% relative to last year. To respond to customer demand, under the Toro Stone brand it is proud to announce the launch of its latest product group, 'Linear Brick.'

Drawing inspiration from the timeless bricks that grace Italy's historic structures, Linear Brick embodies elegance and enduring style. It is offered in three distinct palettes.

Over the past five years, the thin brick market has experienced notable growth, driven by its aesthetic appeal, durability, and cost-effectiveness. The adhered veneer segment has emerged as the most rapidly expanding type, primarily because of its ease of installation and cost-effectiveness.

"At Toro Stone, we are dedicated to blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design," said Kevin Grotke, CEO of the Instone operating business. "The introduction of Linear Brick reflects our passion for creating products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers, providing them with versatile and aesthetically pleasing options for their projects."

Matt Lipman CEO of Capstone Holding added "Kevin and his team have been great at identifying market trends and using one of their key brands, "Toro Stone" to design attractive and innovative products that will continue to drive exceptional growth in this product category."

To respond to this opportunity, the design of the Linear Brick product group pays homage to the classic bricks found throughout Italy, renowned for their understated beauty and lasting appeal. This new offering captures the essence of Italian craftsmanship, bringing a touch of Mediterranean charm to modern architectural projects.

For more information about the Linear Brick product offerings, please visit the website at www.torostone.com or contact our customer service team at info@torostone.com.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. is a building products distribution company that has successfully grown its business organically and through well-timed acquisitions. We intend to use the distribution backbone of our operating subsidiary, Instone, which currently services 31 US states, to provide a value-added platform to make acquisitions. A key differentiator of the Company's strategy is that it maintains over half of its revenue from brands it owns or controls. Current products include stone veneers, landscape stone, and modular masonry fireplaces.

Capstone's corporate headquarters is located in Alsip, Illinois.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are forward-looking and provide other than historical information, including but not limited to expected trading of our Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the expected closing of the Offering, are based on current conditions and information available as of the date hereof. Although its management believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, management can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to be correct. Those forward-looking statements are made based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including, without limitation, such factors described under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (www.sec.gov). Capstone undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

Contact:

Matthew Lipman

Chief Executive Officer

Capstone Holding Corp

Email: investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com

Website: www.capstoneholdingcorp.com

Instagram: ToroStone

SOURCE: Capstone Holding Corp.

