Evli Oyj: Decisions taken by Evli Plc's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors on March 18, 2025

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON MARCH 18, 2025, AT 1:00 PM (EET/EEST)

Decisions taken by Evli Plc's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors on March 18, 2025

Evli Plc's Annual General Meeting on March 18, 2025 approved the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

The Annual General Meeting decided in accordance with the Board's proposal that a dividend of EUR 1.18 per share will be paid for the financial year 2024. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are entered in the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date on March 20, 2025. The dividend will be paid on March 27, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report 2024 of the company's governing bodies.

Board of Directors and Auditor

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board consists of six (6) members. The present members of the Board Christina Dahlblom, Fredrik Hacklin, Sari Helander, Robert Ingman, and Tomi Närhinen were re-elected as members of the Board, and Niko Mikkola was elected as a new member of the Board.

It was decided that the remuneration of the Board members remain unchanged. EUR 5,000.00 per month will be paid to the members of the Board, EUR 6,000.00 per month will be paid to the Chairperson of the Board Committees and EUR 7,500.00 per month will be paid to the Chairperson of the Board.

The auditing firm Ernst & Young Oy (EY) was elected as the company's auditor and Miikka Hietala, Authorized Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor. EY was also elected to carry out the assurance of the company's sustainability reporting in accordance with the transitional provision of the act changing the Limited Liability Companies Act (1252/2023). The preparation and assurance of sustainability reporting are conditional on the existing regulation. The auditor will be paid remuneration according to a reasonable invoice approved by the company.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of the company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on the acquisition of the company's own series A and series B shares in one or more tranches as follows:

The total number of own series A shares to be acquired may be a maximum of 1,440,581 shares, and the total number of own series B shares to be acquired may be a maximum of 1,207,908 shares. The proposed number of shares represents approximately 10 percent of all the shares of the company on the date of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

Based on the authorization, the company's own shares may only be acquired with unrestricted equity.

The Board will decide how the company's own shares will be acquired. Financial instruments such as derivatives may be used in the acquirement. The company's own shares may be acquired in other proportion than the shareholders' proportional shareholdings (directed acquisition). Shares may be acquired through public trading at the prevailing market price formed for the series B shares in public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy on the date of acquisition.

The authorization will replace earlier unused authorizations to acquire the company's own shares. The authorization will be in force until the next Annual General Meeting but no later than until June 30, 2026.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares pursuant to Chapter 10, section 1, of the Companies Act in one or more tranches, for a fee or free of charge.

Based on the authorization, the number of shares issued or transferred, including shares received based on special rights, may total a maximum of 2,648,489 series B shares. The proposed number of shares represents approximately 10 percent of all the shares of the company on the date of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. Of the above-mentioned total number, however, a maximum of 264,848 shares may be used as part of the company's share-based incentive schemes, representing approximately one percent of all the shares of the company on the date of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

The authorization will entitle the Board to decide on all the terms and conditions related to the issuing of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights. The Board may decide to issue either new shares or any own shares in the possession of the company.

The authorization will replace earlier unused authorizations concerning the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorization is proposed to be in force until the end of the next Annual General Meeting but no longer than until June 30, 2026.

Organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

The organizational meeting of the Board of Directors elected from among its members Robert Ingman as its Chairperson and Christina Dahlblom as its Vice Chairperson. Sari Helander was elected Chairperson and Niko Mokkila and Tomi Närhinen as members of the Audit and Risk Committee. Fredrik Hacklin was elected as Chairperson and Christina Dahlblom and Robert Ingman as members of the Compensation Committee.

Christina Dahlblom, Fredrik Hacklin, Sari Helander, Niko Mikkola, and Tomi Närhinen are independent of both the company and its significant shareholders.

EVLI PLC

Board of directors

Additional information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





Evli Plc

We see wealth as an engine to drive sustainable progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise, and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the best fund house in the Nordics1 and the leading asset manager in Finland2 offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment3.

Evli Group employs around 270 professionals and Evli has approximately EUR 18.9 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2024). Evli Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information at www.evli.com.

1 Morningstar Awards 2024 (c). Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Awarded to Evli for the Best Fund House in Finland and Sweden. Lipper Fund Awards 2023, 2024, the category Small Fund Companies.

2 Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024. Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland.

3 SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022. Kantar Prospera External Asset Management 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2023, 2024 Finland.





Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com