Evli Oyj: Evli appoints Tuomas Ritola to strengthen AI strategy in asset management

Evli appoints Tuomas Ritola to strengthen AI strategy in asset management



Evli has appointed AI and deep tech expert Tuomas Ritola to strengthen the company's capabilities in artificial intelligence. At Evli, he will be responsible for developing AI support for portfolio management and further advancing the company's broader AI strategy. Ritola assumed his role in early 2026.



Tuomas Ritola joins Evli from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, where he has been involved in developing AI solutions for capital markets supervision and the prevention of financial crime. Previously, he has worked on deep technology initiatives at the European Central Bank, among other positions.



At Evli, Ritola will focus on enhancing AI-driven tools for portfolio management and on deepening the company's overall AI strategy. The objective is also to identify practical applications of artificial intelligence beyond investment operations.



"As a pioneer in the industry, Evli invests systematically in deep AI expertise. We are very pleased to welcome Tuomas to further strengthen this work. His appointment is a strong indication of the rapid progress of artificial intelligence within the Finnish asset management sector," says Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO of Evli.



"Evli's entrepreneurial culture and its commitment to translating artificial intelligence into practical applications were key factors in my decision to join the company. In the use of AI in asset management, Finland is at an advanced level by European standards, and Evli has been at the forefront of this development for several years," says Tuomas Ritola.



Ritola has an exceptionally broad background in applying artificial intelligence across the financial sector, public authorities, and growth companies. He holds a Master of Science (Technology) degree and has worked as a researcher, entrepreneur and CEO of a growth company.



An example of Evli's long-term AI development is Atlas Intelligence, a proprietary AI platform designed to automate corporate analysis. The platform leverages analyst-developed frameworks and combines artificial intelligence with extensive company-specific data, such as annual reports, corporate policies, and news articles. Based on this data, Atlas produces clear, reliable, and structured insights on companies across different industries. The solution significantly enhances the processing of large data sets and supports the construction of investment themes tailored to client preferences. Evli has utilized the Atlas Intelligence platform in portfolio management since 2023.



