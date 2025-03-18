Mobile Global Esports Supercharges Leadership Team with High-Profile Hires to Power Next Phase of Growth

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC:MGAM), a rising force at the intersection of sports gaming, fantasy sports, and digital media, is thrilled to announce ?a number of ?C-level appointments to accelerate the company's bold expansion into next-gen digital gaming. CEO Brett Rosin has brought in gaming industry veteran Steven Berman as Chief Operating Officer, finance expert Mark Keeley as Chief Financial Officer, and Technology leader Eddie Dombrower as the interim Chief Technology Officer.

These strategic additions come at a pivotal time. MGAM is in the process of acquiring Curve10, a tech firm led by Dombrower, ?potentially ?Solidifying its position as a disruptive innovator in digital gaming.

A Leadership Dream Team Built for Disruption

Steven Berman, MGAM's new COO, brings over 25 years of experience across regulated and grey-market gaming sectors. From helping launch the World Poker Tour to pioneering the WPT Boot Camps, Berman has consistently been at the forefront of gaming innovation. He's also worked closely with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, one of the most influential operators in the U.S. He holds multiple gaming licenses, making him a rare blend of strategic insight and regulatory expertise.

"Steven is a game-changer," said CEO Brett Rosin. "His multiple decades of experience in the regulated gaming industry bring Mobile Global expertise that is not easily found. His knowledge and understanding of the evolving needs and opportunities in global and regulated US gaming markets are unmatched. Steve's recognition and respect as a visionary and a leader in the gaming community shows our commitment to our shareholders and building value."

Mark Keeley, stepping back in as CFO, is a seasoned financial executive with over four decades of experience. A former PwC partner and veteran of both public and private markets, Keeley's return marks a vote of confidence in MGAM's strategic trajectory.

"Mark brings both stability and insight," Rosin added. "His understanding of capital markets and corporate finance is essential as we navigate this next phase of expansion."

Eddie Dombrower, appointed interim CTO, is a forward-thinking ?game designer and ?technologist passionate about building innovative, scalable platforms. ?Having started his career at Atari and Intellivision and then working with Electronic Arts, E*TRADE, and Match.com, Dombrower has a storied history of creating ground-breaking games and products. ?As CEO of Curve10, Dombrower has led high-impact technology projects across gaming, sports, and entertainment sectors. MGAM expects to finalize the acquisition of Curve10 in the coming months.

"Eddie has always been a visionary," Rosin noted. "To now have him focused on building the proprietary tech that will define our future-there's no limit to what we can achieve."

Rosin's Vision: Innovation, Engagement, and Explosive Growth

Rosin, who took the helm of MGAM in November, has a proven history of building companies from the ground up. As co-founder and CEO of Rant Inc., he grew the digital media company from 400,000 to 55 million monthly users. He earned spots on the Inc. 5000 and Top 100 Most Promising Companies lists before leading a successful acquisition by FunctionX, headed by media mogul Bob Sillerman. Now, with MGAM, Rosin is laser-focused on building a tech-first, investor-forward company with global ambitions.

"The gaming industry is at an inflection point," said Rosin. "We're on the verge of redefining how users interact with fantasy sports, esports, and digital gaming experiences. With the team we're building and the technology we're developing, MGAM is ready to lead that revolution."

A Future Investors Can Get Behind

The company's focus on proprietary gaming technology, enhanced user engagement, and operational excellence sets the stage for scalable, high-margin business opportunities in one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. "This is just the beginning," said Berman. "With Brett's vision, Edward's technology, and Mark's financial acumen, MGAM is poised to become a major player in the digital gaming universe."

