Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, today announced it is joining the Mack Institute for Innovation Management at The Wharton School as a corporate partner.

This initiative will be conducted through Wharton's Mack Institute for Innovation Management, the project aims to explore the resilience and scalability of Ethereum, the world's largest smart contract platform. As institutional adoption of Ethereum accelerates-exemplified by BlackRock's $100 million tokenized U.S. Treasuries fund and Tether's role as one of the largest global purchasers of U.S. Treasuries-understanding Ethereum's infrastructure is more critical than ever.

"Our partnership with Wharton represents an exciting opportunity to conduct rigorous research into the evolving security and scalability of Ethereum," said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. "As pioneers in blockchain infrastructure, we believe that Ethereum's continued evolution will shape the future of decentralized finance, institutional adoption, and global digital economies. This collaboration will provide valuable insights into Ethereum's strengths and areas for growth, reinforcing informed decision-making for industry stakeholders."

Through Wharton's Collaborative Innovation Program, BTCS will work closely with the Mack Institute for Innovation Management to gain insights that will directly inform its blockchain infrastructure strategy. The research findings will be compiled into a whitepaper, expected to be published later this year.

"We are thrilled to work with BTCS on this cutting-edge research initiative," said Nebistinsky, Senior Associate Director for Engagement at Wharton's Mack Institute for Innovation Management. "Wharton graduate students will have the opportunity to engage with real-world blockchain challenges and contribute meaningful analysis that can help shape the industry's trajectory."

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

