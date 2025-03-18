Blue Moon Metals Inc: Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries Upholds the Extended Deadline for Start-Up of Operations Pursuant to Nussir's Operating License in Final Possible Appeal

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Moon Metals Inc. ("Blue Moon" or the "Company") (TSXV: MOON) is pleased to announce the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has upheld its Operating License and the extended deadline for start-up of operations for the Nussir Mine (the "Nussir Mine") in the last possible appeal. This license will remain in place as long as mining activities on the Nussir Mine have commenced by September 2027. Blue Moon's Nussir subsidiary in Norway has all of its required primary permits required for construction and operations (operating license, extraction permit, environmental permit and zoning plan), with challenges to each having been exhausted in third party appeals processes. Secondary permits have either been granted or are in the application process as only required closer to operations.

Blue Moon is currently reviewing the technical aspects of the prior 2023 JORC compliant feasibility study on the Nussir Mine, and is engaging in basic engineering and optimization programs, as well as (the requested) planning for pre-construction activities which will include underground activities like drilling for additional reserve conversion and geotechnical purposes.

Pre-construction activities are expected to commence later this year with an expected budget of approximately US$30 million, utilizing only existing brownfield surface areas. These activities are required to finalize engineering parameters, as well as basic and detailed engineering activities ahead of an updated feasibility study expected in 1H-2026. This program is fully financed through existing cash and the Hartree standby credit facility as announced on December 19, 2024. More details of this plan will be announced upon commencement of the underground decline work.

Qualified Persons

Dustin Small, P. Eng., a non-Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to the operations matters contained in this news release.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing three brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway and the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States. All three projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security. More information is available on the Company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

For further information

Blue Moon Metals Inc.

Christian Kargl-Simard

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (416) 230 3440

Email: christian@bluemoonmetals.com

