Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Appoints Todd A. Goergen as Lead Independent Director

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of Todd A. Goergen as Lead Independent Director of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Goergen, a seasoned executive and strategic investor with extensive experience in corporate strategy, governance, and capital markets, has been a valuable member of Crexendo's Board since 2006. As Lead Independent Director, he will play a critical role in enhancing corporate oversight, fostering strong governance practices, and working closely with the Board and executive leadership to drive the company's strategic growth initiatives.

"Todd's deep expertise in corporate leadership, combined with his keen understanding of market dynamics, makes him the ideal choice to serve as our Lead Independent Director," said Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Crexendo. "His leadership and guidance will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business, expand our market presence, and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Goergen has a proven track record of advising and leading companies across various industries, with a focus on technological innovation, operational excellence, and shareholder value creation. His appointment reaffirms Crexendo's commitment to strong corporate governance and strategic direction.

"I am honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for Crexendo," said Goergen. "The company is well-positioned for continued success, and I look forward to working with Jeff, the Board, and the management team to support Crexendo's mission and long-term vision."

Crexendo remains committed to its core values of innovation, customer service, and strategic execution as it continues to provide industry leading solutions for businesses and service providers worldwide.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing Goergen retains deep expertise in corporate leadership, and keen understanding of market dynamics; (ii) believing Goergen's experience makes him the ideal choice to serve as Lead Independent Director and (iii) believing his leadership and guidance will be instrumental as it continues to scale the business, expand the market presence, and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

