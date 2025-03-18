Carbeeza Inc.: Carbeeza Announces Change of Officers and Directors

Carbeeza Inc. ("Carbeeza" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO)(OTCQB:CRBAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Tommasi as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director of Carbeeza. Mr. Tommasi is a former investment advisor and has served as a senior officer, director and financier of numerous public and private companies in both the United States and Canada. Mr. Tommasi has over 25 years of experience in corporate development, equity, private equity and venture capital financing, IPO's and private placements, marketing, investor relations as well as board and committee activities in junior agriculture, technology, exploration, and oil and gas companies.

Mr. Tommasi's appointment signifies the Company's move into its next phase of rolling out its software to automotive dealers and retail buyers in Canada and the United States. Mr. Tommasi's appointment follows the resignation of Sandro Torrieri as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, with effect as of today's date. Mr. Torrieri has been instrumental in shaping the Company's vision and growth, and the Company thanks him for his dedication and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Plotnikoff to the board of directors of the Company, to take effect immediately. Mr. Plotnikoff's appointment follows the resignation of Ibrahim Gedeon director of the Company.

Mr. Plotnikoff has 30 plus years' experience in the technology and telecom Industries. He has held many key industry positions, from Systems Engineer with Northern Telecom to Director of Technical Sales at both BCTel/TELUS & Sprint Canada. His accomplishments range from engineering & design responsibilities, technical sales and teaching to leading and coaching project managers, technical sales engineers and front line sales personnel. Mr. Plotnikoff is a graduate of the University of Alberta, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and has earned numerous management certifications from Queens' School of Business and MIT in Boston.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

