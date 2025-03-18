Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) is pleased to announce the start of fieldwork at its 100% owned 26,962 hectare district-scale Los Sapitos Lithium Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

The program aims to define drill locations that will test beneath the main Los Sapitos Salar where production-grade lithium was discovered in 2021. A 2023 Vertical Electrical Sounding survey outlined a conductive layer up to 482 metres deep beneath the surface. During the first phase of exploration field teams will collect brine, clay and claystone samples in order to test the surface extent of the lithium-rich salar and ground truth potential future drill sites.

Figure 1: Current exploration model for the Los Sapitos salar based on studies completed on the Clayton Valley deposits of the United States. A deep lithium brine rich aquifer formed along a regional north-south trending thrust fault.

About Origen's Lithium History

The Origen team has been exploring for Lithium since 2008, making major discoveries of both spodumene and lithium in brines including the Mariana project operated by Ganfeng Lithium that recently commenced commercial production. The recent market-driven phase of lithium discoveries has represented those with the highest grades and most obvious surface expressions. As lithium technology matures and the demand for lithium grows, exploration will be driven to those places where lithium has not been historically seen. Origen has been applying their experience gained through discovery to create advanced exploration models with the aim of making original green-fields discoveries.

Origen began exploration for lithium brines in Argentina with the thesis that the lithium found in the "Lithium Triangle" - an area located on borders of Chile, Argentina and Bolivia that is estimated to host 51% of the world's total lithium - extends south-wards in Argentina along an emerging trend that terminates in Argentina's San Juan Province. In addition, Origen realized that while easily visible lithium discoveries have been the pattern of success in the Lithium Triangle, seeking significant resources with more subtle surface exposure was a viable exploration model.

Integra Capital Transaction Update

Origen remains committed and continues to work towards closing the transaction with Integra Capital Business SA as previously announced on October 7, 2024. The Company is also actively pursuing alternative ways to advance its property portfolio and create value for its shareholders.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% owned gold-silver Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

