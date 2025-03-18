SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Two Million Patient Cases Analyzed, Marking a New Milestone for Data-Driven Medicine at NVIDIA GTC

BOSTON, MA and ROLLE, Switzerland, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and leader in data-driven medicine, has reached a historic milestone: more than two million patients genomic profiles analyzed on the AI-powered analytics Platform SOPHiA DDM. This achievement solidifies SOPHiA GENETICS as the gold-standard provider of actionable insights for patient care, applying AI capabilities shaped by an unmatched dataset of diverse, real-world patient data.

"When we announced one million profiles analyzed in 2022, it was a landmark moment in the evolution of data-driven medicine," said Jurgi Camblong, PhD., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. "Less than three years later, we have doubled that number, an acceleration that reflects both the trust our partners place in our Platform and the increasing role of AI in transforming healthcare."

With 800 healthcare institutions across 72 countries regularly contributing their data and expertise to SOPHiA DDM, the Platform has become one of the most comprehensive sources of real-world intelligence in precision medicine. SOPHiA DDM analyzes thousands of new oncology and rare disease cases daily, continuously refining and improving its AI capabilities. Unlike AI models trained in controlled environments, SOPHiA GENETICS's technology is uniquely shaped by real-world data, ensuring its insights are deeply rooted in clinical reality. Now informed by over two million patient cases, the Platform empowers providers to see what others cannot, leading to faster and more accurate treatment decisions.

"At SOPHiA GENETICS, our vision was to create a Platform that could harness genetic data to benefit patients worldwide. Reaching two million genomic profiles is a historic milestone, strengthening a Platform that now integrates hundreds of millions of data points across multiple health dimensions, driving even greater impact for precision medicine," commented Pierre Hutter, PhD., Co-founder and former CSO of SOPHiA GENETICS.

"When we founded SOPHiA GENETICS, our vision was to leverage data to make precision medicine accessible worldwide," added Lars Steinmetz, PhD., current Chair of the Department of Genetics at Stanford University and Co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. "From the beginning, we knew that scale and diversity of data would be essential to making AI truly impactful in healthcare. Today, the Platform reflects an unprecedented range of profiles, ensuring that AI-driven insights are not just powerful, but also inclusive and globally relevant."

Hospitals and research institutions worldwide use the SOPHiA DDM Platform to generate insights on genomic data and provide world-class patient care:

"We have been using the SOPHiA DDM Platform for nearly 10 years. Thanks to SOPHiA DDM, the analysis of patients with hereditary cardiac pathologies at the second-largest university hospital in France is now faster and more efficient than ever. The Platform's ease of use significantly enhances our ability to provide timely and accurate results. Thank you for empowering our institution to make an impact on countless lives among the two million genomic analyses," said Gilles Millat, University Lecturer, Hospital Practitioner, CHU Lyon, France.

"Huge congratulations to SOPHiA GENETICS for reaching the incredible milestone of two million genomic analyses! Working together, we've brought advanced cancer diagnostics to more patients across India, including those in underserved communities. With the SOPHiA DDM Platform, we've strengthened our ability to generate evidence and world-class research for faster and more accurate diagnosis, and we hope to expand it further in the coming years. The real impact data-driven medicine has on patients' lives makes us proud to be part of this journey to transform cancer care in India and beyond," added Dr. R.Venkataramanan, Founder, Karkinos Healthcare, India.

The technology enables more effective and accurate treatment selection for cancer patients, at-scale:

"SOPHiA DDM allows us to tackle a wide range of genetic analyses at Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli, from exome sequencing to hereditary cancer and HRD testing, without compromising accuracy or efficiency," explains Dr. Angelo Minucci, Head of Molecular and Genomic Diagnostics Unit, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS in Rome, Italy.

"With SOPHiA DDM, we have been able to confidently identify genetic rearrangements that provide critical insights into the complexity of cancer," said Dr. Jessica Van Ziffle, Associate Professor, Department of Pathology & Associate Director, UCSF Clinical Cancer Genomics Lab, United States. She added, "One recent analysis allowed us to leverage SOPHiA GENETICS's advanced algorithm to detect a BRCA1 rearrangement-an ALU insertion-that could have otherwise easily been missed. The ability to detect these challenging variants with precision ensures we acquire the best possible knowledge for research, patients, and their families."

SOPHiA GENETICS will celebrate this milestone across its global offices and alongside its partners, acknowledging the contributions of a network of healthcare professionals and patients worldwide. The announcement coincides with the NVIDIA GTC AI Conference in California, where the company will showcase its latest breakthroughs in data-driven medicine.

