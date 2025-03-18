YeePay at ITB Berlin 2025: Building a Digital Bridge for Global Travel Through Payments

BERLIN, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 4-6, 2025, ITB Berlin, the world's leading travel trade show-kicked off in Germany, gathering over 5800 exhibitors and industry leaders from 170 countries. This year's theme, "The World of Travel Lives Here" highlighted the digital transformation shaping the future of global tourism. As a leading enterprise payment provider in the airline and travel industry, YeePay showcased its one-stop global enterprise account solution, demonstrating how seamless payments are at the heart of a connected global travel ecosystem.

At ITB Berlin, Hua Lei, Senior Vice President and Head of International Business at YeePay, shared insights into how evolving visa-free policies are boosting inbound tourism to China, unlocking new business opportunities.

"Payments serve as the bridge, connecting businesses, distributors, and travelers. We are dedicated to creating efficient and secure payment solutions that facilitate seamless transactions between China and global travelers, as well as between Chinese and international businesses," said Hua Lei.

During the event, YeePay engaged with global airline and travel companies, system providers, and payment technology firms, exploring collaborations to drive digital transformation across the travel industry. YeePay introduced its one-stop global enterprise account solution, designed to streamline complex cross-border transactions with low costs, competitive exchange rates, and fast processing speeds. By leveraging a comprehensive global collection, payment, and FX management system, YeePay enables travel businesses to efficiently handle international payments, foreign exchange management, and financial settlements. All within a single account.

As the travel industry embraces digitalization and globalization, YeePay is accelerating its global expansion to further enhance collaboration and co-innovation with travel businesses worldwide. The company remains committed to driving the evolution of global payment services, making transactions smarter, more seamless, and more efficient.

At ITB Berlin, YeePay not only showcased the strength of China's payment technology but also reinforced its vision of fostering open, collaborative, and innovative partnerships to support the global travel industry. As the event's theme suggests, "The World of Travel Lives Here"and YeePay is helping connect the world's travel ecosystem through payments.

About YeePay

Founded in 2003, YeePay is a leading enterprise payment service provider in China, offering secure, innovative, and intelligent transaction solutions across industries such as airlines & travel, retail, fintech, and cross-border commerce. With a focus on financial inclusion and technological innovation, YeePay empowers businesses with seamless digital financial services.

