Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Agencies Showcase Key Clients and Projects at 2025 SXSW Festival

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced the prominence of its subsidiaries-42West, Shore Fire Media, The Door, and The Digital Dept.-at the 2025 SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. Recognized as the 2025 Agency of the Year by Observer, Dolphin's agencies represented clients and projects in multiple festival categories, including Film & TV, Music, and Conference programming.

42West clients boasted an incredible slate of innovative films at this year's SXSW festival. Client Prime Video premiered the new film HOLLAND starring Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, and Matthew MacFadyen in the Headliner section on March 9 before its global debut on Prime Video March 27. Following its world premiere and acquisition out of the Toronto International Film Festival, Sony Pictures Classics brought ON SWIFT HORSES with Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones as the festival's closing night film ahead of its theatrical release on April 25. Several 42West clients premiered films seeking acquisition at SXSW, including BROTHER VERSUS BROTHER, FOR WORSE, IDIOTKA, SNOW LEOPARD SISTERS, THE AGE OF DISCLOSURE, THE DUTCHMAN, and THE SURRENDER. Additionally, client Conan O'Brien spoke with Blizzard President Johanna Faries for the SXSW "Claiming the Future of Entertainment" Featured Session, and Marc Maron appeared for his new documentary ARE WE GOOD?, which premiered on March 11. Vivian Tu hosted a live interview for her top charting hit podcast Networth and Chill with actor Nico Santos on the Vox MainStage and participated in Vox Media's "How Video Enhanced the Star" panel and the YouTube x The Female Quotient panel. She also attended the iHeart Podcast Awards while in Austin as Networth and Chill was nominated in the "Best Business + Finance" category.

Shore Fire Media clients hit the streets of Austin for various shows, panels and more during SXSW this year. Some of the talent and organizations Shore Fire works with that presented, performed or spoke include Austin's legendary blues venue Antone's, performing rights organization ASCAP, bounce idol Big Freedia, acclaimed genre-defying singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer, music icon John Fogerty and non-profit organization WhyHunger.

On March 10, Debbie DePoala and Kristen Wyman of WhyHunger spoke at a fireside chat exploring the crucial relationship between climate resilience, agroecology and food security through the eyes of Indigenous communities and farmworkers at the JW Marriott's Salon 1-2.

As he continues to celebrate his 80th birthday year, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Fogerty took the stage for a rare underplay at Stubb's BBQ on March 11 - followed by a keynote conversation with fellow rock legend Tom Morello on March 12.

Also on March 12, Spencer performed for Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater presented by Rolling Stone's Future of Music.

ASCAP hosted a happy hour for industry and music creators alike at Fairmont's Rules & Regs on March 12 as well, and was a presenting sponsor of the three-day SXSW Songs 2025 writing camp at Austin's Arlyn Studios. The camp brought together a curated group of songwriters from all over the world to create new potential hit songs and wrapped with a chance to hear the new music direct from the studio at the official SXSW Songs Listening Party at Marlow on March 13.

On March 13, Big Freedia - the vibrant ambassador of New Orleans Bounce music - also hit the stage at Stubb's for You Already Know: The New Orleans Showcase .

Finally, Antone's brought its year-long 50th anniversary festivities to SXSW with an all-star panel at the Austin Convention Center on March 13, Antone's: 50 Years of the Blues - and continued the celebrations with live music at the club itself for a milestone day party and showcase on March 14.

The Digital Department's own Lindsey Cook participated in the "Tackling Misinformation on Its Own Turf: Social Media" panel on March 10, and client Taylor Krause stopped by Netflix's LOVE IS BLIND Watch Party on March 9 and engaged with series fans. The Door client Alba Huerta alsojoined "The Future Is Female" panel on March 13.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year , is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

