Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC: AXXA), a next-generation business accelerator and digital transformation platform, has onboarded a high-value residential real estate asset client into its tech-based asset optimization platform. The real estate project aims to generate $2 million in initial cash-out proceeds, as well as additional capital based on increased rental income and asset appreciation in a second refinance stage. As a result of Exxe's work, the client is expected to gain a 48% increase in annualized rental income, as well as 51% appreciation on their asset.

Located in Frankfurt, Germany, this client asset showcases how Exxe unlocks intrinsic value within select real estate projects. Through data-driven asset management, financial restructuring, and optimization strategies, Exxe aims to increase returns for stakeholders and generate cash flow for both the client and Exxe Group within 12 months. This timeline is 80% shorter than the original 60-month plan before Exxe implemented its tech-enabled platform. The transaction represents a key milestone in Exxe's evolution toward a technology-driven monetization model, leveraging its advisory, financial structuring, and digital solutions to create scalable revenue streams.

Frankfurt Project: A High-Value Tech-Enabled Monetization Opportunity

Location: Freiherr-vom-Stein-Straße, 60323 Frankfurt am Main

Property Type: High-End Residential (5 apartments 1 development potential)

Total Current Rentable Area: 8,740 sq. ft. (812 sq.m.)

Development Potential: Conversion of 2,217 sq. ft. (206 sq.m.) into a luxury penthouse with a spectacular roof terrace

Total Projected Rentable Area: 10,957 sq. ft. (1,018 sq.m.)

Current Net Annual Income: Approx. $135,000 (€124,140)

Projected Net Annual Income: Approx. $200,000 (€180,000)

Projected Increased Income: $65,000 (€60,000) +48%

Current valuation: $6.5M USD (€6M)

Projected Post-Development Valuation: Approx. $9.8M USD (€9M)

Revenue Strategy: Tech-driven asset enhancement, financial restructuring, and rental optimization

Multistage Monetization Strategy

Exxe's SaaS-driven model enables participation in real estate upside while mitigating downside risks. This structured approach includes:

1? Advisory Financial Structuring: Working with banks to restructurecross-collateralized loans for optimized financing.

2? Operational Revenue Optimization: Managing rental income to establish a clear financial track record for refinancing.

3? Revenue Sharing Model: Refinancing the asset to generate up to $2 million in initial cash-out proceeds, distributed among platform partners, service providers, and Exxe stakeholders.

4? Real Estate Management Expansion: Enhancing property value through active management and the development of aluxury penthouse unit

5? Second Refinancing: Unlocking additional capital based on increased rental income and asset appreciation.

CEO Commentary

"This Frankfurt project represents a significant step in Exxe Group's transition to a tech-driven monetization model," said Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, CEO of Exxe Group. "Exxe is focused on using real estate to unlock liquidity, generate revenue, as well as scaling through our platform. With this strategy, Exxe can extract value from high-potential assets while remaining capital-efficient. Our accelerated model should bring results for stakeholders much faster than originally planned. We will continue showcasing future deals for better understanding of Exxe and its pipeline."

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group (OTC: AXXA) is a next-generation business accelerator and digital transformation platform specializing in asset monetization, business optimization, and liquidity creation through technology-driven solutions. With expertise in real estate, fintech, AI, and blockchain, Exxe scales businesses, enhances asset value, and delivers sustainable financial growth for investors and stakeholders worldwide. The Company offers these suites and applications via a hybrid SaaS-based model to enhance operations and productivity for digital and brick and mortar businesses. Core competencies and capabilities include fintech-based financial management, marketing through media and design, management consulting, strategic advisory, and AI-based systems. Exxe operates in a broad scope of segments. These include fintech, real estate, agritech, software, AI, medical products, media and design, automotive products, and automotive repair. Revenue and profit are generated via license, software, and service contracts related to its platform and core competencies. For additional information please visit the Company's:

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

X Platform (Twitter): https://twitter.com/exxegroup

