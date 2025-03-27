Prime mixed-use property selected as the next asset in the monetization pipeline.

Accelerated revenue generation strategy with planned cash-out of $1.7 million

Multiple cash-outs expected; profit-share model for investors, stakeholders

Expected: Approximately 23% rental and asset value increases

Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC: AXXA), a next-generation business accelerator and digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce the onboarding of a high-value, income-generating property in Thun, Switzerland into Exxe's tech-based asset optimization platform.

The real estate project, located near the heart of Switzerland's capital, Bern, aims to generate $1.7 million in initial cash-out proceeds. As a result of Exxe's platform-driven enhancements, the client is projected to realize approximately 23% growth in annualized rental income and asset value.

The Thun project showcases the ability of Exxe's platform to execute rapid asset optimization, revenue growth through targeted improvements, and monetization via debt restructuring and rental optimization.

Thun Property Overview:

Location: Thun, Bernese Oberland, Switzerland

Property Type: 3 residential apartments loft 1 commercial unit

Total Current Rentable Area: 8,190 sq. ft. (761 sq.m.)

Living Area: 5,381 sq.ft. (500 sq.m.)

Commercial Area: 2,809 sq. ft. (261 sq.m.)

Year Built: 1901 Fully Refurbished: 2010

Development Potential: Elevator installation commercial-to-residential conversion, with approvals granted

Current Net Annual Income: Approx. $248,400 (CHF 219,600)

Projected Net Annual Income: Approx. $305,350 (CHF 270,000)

Projected Increased Income: $56,950 (€50,400) +23%

Current valuation: $6.9 million (CHF 6.1 million)

Projected Post-Development Valuation: Approx. $8.5 million (CHF 7.47M)

Expected Increase in valuation: Approx.+23%

Revenue Strategy: Financial restructuring, rental optimization, and phased monetization through platform partners.

CEO Commentary: "This project in Thun is the second real estate project onboarding for Exxe in 2025. Each onboarding further proves out our platform's ability to generate tangible value for our clients as well as Exxe stakeholders. The Thun property is a perfect case study of what happens when strong fundamentals meet digital transformation," said Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, CEO of Exxe Group. "As we scale our platform, each deal will highlight our commitment to execution, growth, and ultimately-delivering returns to our shareholders."

About Exxe Group: Exxe Group (OTC: AXXA) is a tech-forward business accelerator and digital asset monetization platform focused on transforming traditional industries. With expertise in real estate, fintech, AI, and blockchain, Exxe partners with under-optimized assets to unlock liquidity and build long-term value. The company's platform generates revenue via performance sharing, SaaS-based solutions, strategic consulting, and digital finance tools.

Exxe operates across fintech, real estate, agritech, software, AI, media, medical products, and automotive sectors. Revenue and profit are generated through platform-driven engagements and integrated service agreements.

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

