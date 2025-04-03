Monetization asset: 88,770 sq. ft. mixed-use property near Swiss-German border

Accelerated revenue generation first stage planned cash-out of $1.6 million

Multiple cash-outs expected; profit-share model for investors, stakeholders

Expected EBITDA yield: $1.7 million +115% increase

Post-Development valuation increase: $10 million +142%

Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC: AXXA), a next-generation business accelerator and digital transformation platform, today announced the onboarding into Exxe's SaaS-based system of a mixed-use, high-income real estate property located in Etzgen, Aargau, Switzerland.

The Etzgen property, located in close proximity to the Swiss-German border, is approximately 88,770 sq. ft. in size. Buildings on the site are mixed-use comprising residential, retail storefronts, self-storage, offices, and a broadcast antenna.

The entire property has been integrated into the Exxe platform for strategic monetization through digital optimization, rental enhancements, and value-based development. Exxe's client is projected to approximately increase EBITDA from $790,000 to $1,7000,000, or about +115%, as well as increase post-development valuation from about $7 million to $17 million, or 142%.

The newest project shows growing client confidence in Exxe's SaaS-based real estate platform momentum, following the successful onboarding and execution of real estate deals in Frankfurt, Germany and Thun, Switzerland.

Aargau Project Highlights:

Location: Etzgen, Aargau, Switzerland (Near Swiss-German Border)

Property Type: Mixed-use 7 residential apartments, retail storefront, self-storage, offices, broadcast antenna

Lot Size: 88,770 sq. ft. (8,247 sq.m.)

Total Usable Area: 40,260 sq. ft. (3,741 sq.m.)

Residential Living Area: 4,760 sq. ft (442 sq.m.)

Self-storage:

Current: 16,985 sq. ft (1,578 sq.m.)

Under Development: 17,222 sq. ft. (1,600 sq.m.)

Retail: 1,141 sq. ft. (106 sq.m.)

Current Net Annual Rental Income: $2.1M (CHF 1.87M)

Current EBITDA: $790k (CHF 700k)

Post-Development Projected EBITDA: $1.7M (CHF 1.5M)

Increase in EBITDA: +115%

Current Valuation: Approx $7M (CHF 6M)

Post-Development Valuation Target: $17M (CHF 15M)

Post-Development Valuation increase: 142%

Revenue Strategy:

The Aargau asset will undergo platform-driven upgrades to elevate rental income, operational efficiency, and asset value. The first stage of monetization includes a planned refinancing of $1.4 million through private lending. This refinancing is designed to free up significant cash flow for reinvestment and stakeholder distributions. Exxe's operational and real estate management modules will undertake a conversion of additional storage areas into premium self-storage facilities, redesign and build-out of flexible open-space office modules. This first phase is expected to deliver a projected cash-out of $1.6 million, with perpetual income potential to stakeholders within 18-24 months from completion.

By leveraging Exxe's digital ecosystem, restructuring expertise, and revenue-share model, the project targets a series of cash-outs and long-term platform value.

CEO Commentary: "The Aargau real estate onboarding will deliver strong income growth, additional growth potential on-site, and rapid value creation for Exxe's client," said Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, CEO of Exxe Group. "The deal positions Exxe to continue growing its Swiss and German client footprint as real estate investors see value in using our SaaS-based platform for their deals.

About:

Exxe Group (OTC: AXXA) is a tech-forward business accelerator and digital asset monetization platform focused on transforming traditional industries. With expertise in real estate, fintech, AI, and blockchain, Exxe partners with under-optimized assets to unlock liquidity and build long-term value. The company's platform generates revenue via performance sharing, SaaS-based solutions, strategic consulting, and digital finance tools.

Exxe operates across fintech, real estate, agritech, software, AI, media, medical products, and automotive sectors. Revenue and profit are generated through platform-driven engagements and integrated service agreements.

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/exxegroup

