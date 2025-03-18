Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

18 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 680.671p. The highest price paid per share was 688.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 675.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 525,862,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 782,245,259. Rightmove holds 10,946,605 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1958

678.000

16:08:12

183

678.000

16:08:02

597

677.800

16:06:14

363

677.800

16:06:14

400

677.800

16:06:14

25

677.800

16:06:14

153

676.800

16:03:30

422

676.800

16:03:30

1023

677.000

16:03:30

614

676.600

16:01:32

582

676.600

16:01:32

688

676.600

15:59:06

555

676.800

15:58:51

308

676.800

15:57:51

282

676.800

15:57:51

624

676.800

15:56:51

653

677.000

15:55:17

622

677.200

15:54:08

666

677.400

15:52:07

145

677.800

15:51:44

125

677.800

15:51:44

596

677.600

15:51:26

572

676.800

15:48:14

600

677.000

15:48:02

34

677.000

15:48:02

611

677.000

15:46:54

587

677.200

15:44:28

622

677.400

15:43:52

538

675.600

15:42:11

41

675.600

15:42:11

685

675.800

15:41:30

535

675.800

15:38:30

70

675.800

15:38:30

284

675.600

15:36:05

261

675.600

15:36:05

314

675.800

15:36:05

324

675.800

15:36:05

254

676.000

15:36:04

367

676.000

15:36:04

890

676.000

15:34:55

62

676.000

15:34:55

69

676.000

15:34:55

71

676.000

15:34:55

144

676.000

15:34:55

593

676.200

15:31:02

221

676.200

15:31:02

306

676.200

15:31:02

574

677.000

15:28:18

325

677.400

15:28:16

203

677.400

15:28:16

621

677.400

15:28:16

628

677.400

15:26:57

1063

677.400

15:26:57

430

676.600

15:21:23

143

676.600

15:21:23

543

676.800

15:19:49

291

677.000

15:19:47

236

677.000

15:19:47

55

677.800

15:17:41

600

677.800

15:17:41

593

678.000

15:17:41

854

678.000

15:17:41

543

677.400

15:14:27

388

677.800

15:12:07

168

677.800

15:12:07

536

678.200

15:11:57

640

678.200

15:11:57

1413

678.400

15:11:57

609

678.200

15:09:46

11

678.200

15:09:46

952

678.200

15:08:06

490

678.200

15:08:06

127

678.200

15:08:06

565

678.000

15:01:33

673

678.600

15:00:56

7

678.600

15:00:56

599

678.800

15:00:54

605

678.800

14:59:08

601

678.800

14:59:08

251

679.200

14:57:36

69

679.200

14:57:36

64

679.200

14:57:36

64

679.200

14:57:36

116

679.200

14:57:36

59

679.000

14:57:36

563

679.000

14:57:36

623

679.400

14:54:44

538

679.600

14:54:44

71

679.600

14:54:34

69

679.600

14:54:34

219

679.600

14:54:34

643

679.600

14:54:15

615

678.600

14:48:57

597

679.200

14:48:54

557

679.400

14:48:15

412

679.200

14:46:45

136

679.200

14:46:45

547

679.400

14:46:09

265

680.000

14:44:03

340

680.000

14:44:02

631

680.000

14:44:02

621

680.000

14:44:02

78

680.200

14:43:25

514

680.200

14:43:25

418

680.400

14:40:24

111

680.400

14:40:24

401

680.400

14:39:09

221

680.400

14:39:09

546

680.800

14:38:56

590

680.800

14:38:56

598

681.200

14:36:32

544

681.200

14:36:32

58

681.600

14:36:29

436

681.600

14:36:29

158

681.600

14:36:29

654

680.000

14:32:45

14

680.800

14:31:05

514

680.800

14:31:04

613

681.000

14:31:04

114

681.000

14:30:55

553

681.400

14:30:48

593

681.400

14:30:48

451

681.600

14:28:25

98

681.600

14:28:25

566

681.600

14:28:25

245

681.600

14:28:25

399

681.600

14:28:25

11

681.600

14:28:17

23

681.600

14:27:19

102

681.600

14:27:19

43

681.600

14:27:19

102

681.600

14:27:19

102

681.600

14:27:19

43

681.600

14:27:19

63

681.600

14:27:19

60

681.600

14:27:19

13

681.400

14:23:41

600

681.400

14:23:41

535

681.400

14:20:52

632

681.600

14:19:30

628

682.000

14:19:29

702

682.000

14:19:29

166

682.000

14:19:29

1006

682.000

14:19:29

79

682.000

14:16:28

831

682.000

14:16:28

567

681.400

14:11:32

559

681.600

14:10:50

824

681.600

14:10:50

621

681.600

14:10:50

520

681.000

14:08:41

11

681.000

14:08:23

671

681.200

14:04:22

600

681.200

14:04:22

594

680.400

14:01:19

297

680.600

14:00:57

342

680.600

14:00:57

541

681.200

14:00:35

745

681.400

13:59:15

4

681.800

13:59:12

600

681.800

13:59:12

48

681.800

13:59:12

552

681.800

13:59:12

26

681.600

13:58:01

316

682.000

13:55:50

265

682.000

13:55:50

652

682.200

13:54:44

576

682.400

13:53:17

543

682.800

13:53:03

653

683.600

13:50:51

153

683.600

13:49:16

497

683.600

13:49:16

572

684.000

13:49:14

465

684.000

13:49:14

162

684.000

13:49:14

11

684.000

13:49:10

570

684.400

13:47:22

540

685.200

13:46:41

579

685.200

13:44:06

585

685.200

13:44:06

531

685.000

13:43:04

604

685.200

13:42:49

620

684.600

13:41:42

447

686.000

13:40:35

184

686.000

13:40:35

512

686.000

13:40:35

128

686.000

13:40:35

876

686.200

13:39:45

174

686.400

13:39:31

627

686.400

13:39:31

441

686.400

13:39:11

208

686.400

13:39:11

770

685.600

13:37:00

11

685.600

13:37:00

405

685.800

13:36:56

655

685.800

13:36:56

575

686.200

13:34:15

75

686.200

13:34:15

533

686.200

13:34:15

629

686.400

13:33:38

509

685.200

13:30:00

77

685.200

13:30:00

261

685.400

13:29:55

382

685.400

13:29:55

456

685.600

13:29:55

448

685.600

13:29:55

11

685.800

13:29:51

342

685.800

13:29:51

214

685.800

13:29:51

571

683.600

13:24:38

615

683.600

13:24:38

550

684.000

13:18:37

562

683.400

13:11:18

261

683.600

13:06:17

282

683.600

13:05:20

580

684.000

13:03:59

25

683.400

13:00:32

11

683.400

13:00:32

539

683.400

13:00:19

8

683.400

12:58:30

11

683.400

12:58:30

600

683.400

12:58:30

542

683.400

12:53:39

833

683.600

12:53:38

555

682.000

12:50:25

71

682.000

12:50:25

460

682.000

12:50:25

25

682.000

12:50:11

642

681.600

12:39:02

11

681.600

12:39:02

570

681.600

12:36:32

76

681.800

12:35:22

589

681.800

12:35:22

49

682.400

12:35:11

580

682.400

12:35:11

625

682.400

12:35:11

78

682.200

12:32:47

500

682.200

12:32:47

11

682.200

12:32:47

318

681.800

12:31:00

396

681.800

12:31:00

286

681.800

12:29:45

1200

681.800

12:29:45

6

681.600

12:29:44

896

679.600

12:19:37

24

679.600

12:19:37

27

679.600

12:19:37

364

678.200

12:11:05

347

678.200

12:11:05

175

678.400

12:09:59

437

678.400

12:09:59

571

678.400

12:09:59

11

678.400

12:02:11

264

677.800

11:59:02

293

677.800

11:59:02

611

678.200

11:52:47

583

678.400

11:51:35

640

678.800

11:42:56

583

678.600

11:37:47

11

678.600

11:37:47

613

679.400

11:34:55

11

679.400

11:34:48

593

679.800

11:32:41

635

679.800

11:32:41

11

679.800

11:32:41

473

680.200

11:25:40

103

680.200

11:25:40

47

680.400

11:23:51

570

680.400

11:23:51

591

680.400

11:23:51

497

680.600

11:22:10

39

680.600

11:22:10

577

679.400

11:11:26

293

679.800

11:11:25

313

679.800

11:11:25

566

680.200

11:09:25

646

680.200

11:05:41

237

679.400

10:57:14

342

679.400

10:57:14

796

679.800

10:56:12

548

680.200

10:55:12

72

680.200

10:55:12

762

680.200

10:55:12

637

678.600

10:42:09

461

679.200

10:41:54

196

679.200

10:41:54

577

679.800

10:41:54

8

679.800

10:41:54

623

679.800

10:41:54

420

679.600

10:41:54

211

679.600

10:41:54

546

678.600

10:33:15

624

678.200

10:25:56

550

678.400

10:25:50

632

678.800

10:17:30

567

679.000

10:15:47

323

678.600

10:13:41

295

678.600

10:13:41

497

679.000

10:11:04

145

679.000

10:11:04

540

679.400

10:07:04

528

679.600

10:07:04

36

680.200

10:06:04

576

680.200

10:06:04

534

680.600

10:05:30

542

680.600

10:02:00

535

680.800

09:55:00

11

680.800

09:55:00

593

681.600

09:50:54

421

681.800

09:49:02

204

681.800

09:49:02

11

682.400

09:49:01

643

682.400

09:49:01

589

682.400

09:49:01

637

682.400

09:49:01

539

680.800

09:41:35

606

680.400

09:36:17

597

680.400

09:34:38

579

680.800

09:34:37

54

680.600

09:30:08

600

680.600

09:30:08

609

679.400

09:25:11

587

679.000

09:19:39

680

679.600

09:19:30

607

680.400

09:18:55

620

680.400

09:18:03

547

680.400

09:18:03

466

680.600

09:17:48

136

680.600

09:17:48

606

680.600

09:17:48

787

681.000

09:17:48

560

680.000

09:17:27

762

680.000

09:17:27

612

679.800

09:17:27

604

679.400

09:17:27

831

680.800

09:17:27

911

681.200

09:17:27

641

679.000

09:17:00

622

679.000

09:17:00

555

679.000

09:17:00

580

678.600

09:16:30

597

679.400

09:16:14

545

679.800

09:16:00

605

679.800

09:16:00

69

678.200

09:05:52

66

678.200

09:05:52

234

678.200

09:05:52

229

678.200

09:05:52

539

678.000

09:05:52

11

678.600

09:03:27

617

678.600

09:03:27

664

678.800

08:59:15

146

679.400

08:58:38

600

679.400

08:58:38

587

679.800

08:57:35

605

680.600

08:57:23

1154

680.800

08:57:23

585

680.800

08:57:23

564

681.400

08:57:10

539

681.600

08:56:27

546

682.200

08:56:27

590

682.200

08:55:48

570

682.200

08:49:25

10

682.600

08:47:09

600

682.600

08:47:09

575

683.600

08:40:02

534

683.600

08:40:02

563

683.600

08:40:02

95

686.200

08:32:09

545

686.200

08:32:09

401

685.400

08:26:21

140

685.400

08:26:21

553

686.400

08:25:45

604

686.600

08:22:50

636

686.400

08:20:11

19

686.400

08:20:11

642

686.400

08:14:00

571

686.000

08:09:08

571

687.400

08:04:54

673

688.200

08:04:02

544

688.400

08:04:02

551

685.200

08:01:23

39

686.600

08:01:03

600

686.600

08:01:03

663

687.400

08:00:44


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.