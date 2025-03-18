QVC Group Appoints Alex Wellen as President & Chief Growth Officer

Veteran growth leader to accelerate and advance the company's focus on live social shopping

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC GroupSM, part of QVC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: QVCGA, QVCGB, QVCGP), today announced the appointment of Alex Wellen as President & Chief Growth Officer, QVC Group. Wellen brings over 20 years of experience in digital media, product innovation and driving impactful growth strategies. He will report to David Rawlinson II, President and CEO, QVC Group, Inc.

Wellen will define and lead QVC Group's growth strategy across U.S. Social Selling, Streaming, Digital (qvc.com and hsn.com), New Business Development, and Platform Distribution. He will oversee a growing, multifunctional team, introduce new capabilities into the organization, and develop and execute plans to drive success and growth at QVC Group.

"Alex is a pivotal hire in our strategy to return to top-line growth by becoming a live social shopping company," said Rawlinson. "Alex brings an impressive blend of media and digital product expertise to our top leadership team. He has a proven ability to innovate and drive growth through live experiences on social, digital, TV and many other platforms. His unique skillset will be instrumental as we continue to execute our growth strategy, build new capabilities, and compete to win."

Wellen joins QVC Group with an exciting background in modernizing global brands and scaling transformational digital businesses across a wide range of sectors. He most recently served as CEO and President of MotorTrend Group, a world leader in media for automotive enthusiasts. MotorTrend Group was formerly a Warner Bros. company prior to its sale to Hearst in 2024. Wellen has also held strategic senior leadership roles at Turner Broadcasting and CNN Worldwide.

"QVC and HSN are the original disruptors. They pioneered storytelling through live shopping, and are poised to transform the experience again across social and digital, connecting consumers whenever and wherever they shop," said Wellen. "With beloved hosts who are trusted by hundreds of millions of fans worldwide, it's a privilege to join this iconic brand and world-class team at such a pivotal moment in the convergence of retail and media."

Wellen's appointment is effective immediately.

About QVC Group

QVC GroupSM is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. QVC Group brings innovative products, compelling content, and unforgettable moments to millions of shoppers worldwide via social platforms, streaming apps, ecommerce sites and TV channels, making every screen a doorway to discovery, delight and community.

QVC Group reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, websites, mobile apps, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.

QVC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QVCGA, QVCGB, QVCGP) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands - QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill ® and Grandin Road® - and other minority interests. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., QVC Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qvcgrp.com or follow QVC Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

SOURCE QVC Group