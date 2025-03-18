Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-March-2025 / 18:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
18 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               18 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      30,961 
Highest price paid per share:         108.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          107.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.9551p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,656,258 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,656,258) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      107.9551p                    30,961

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
442              108.00          08:13:46         00327915978TRLO1     XLON 
1414              108.00          08:13:46         00327915977TRLO1     XLON 
928              107.50          08:14:55         00327916481TRLO1     XLON 
2634              108.00          08:52:03         00327940515TRLO1     XLON 
713              108.00          08:52:03         00327940516TRLO1     XLON 
900              108.00          08:52:20         00327940755TRLO1     XLON 
911              108.00          08:52:20         00327940756TRLO1     XLON 
933              108.00          08:53:45         00327941706TRLO1     XLON 
925              107.50          09:00:02         00327946179TRLO1     XLON 
710              107.50          09:00:02         00327946180TRLO1     XLON 
215              107.50          09:00:02         00327946181TRLO1     XLON 
3655              108.00          10:15:11         00327998651TRLO1     XLON 
913              108.00          10:15:11         00327998652TRLO1     XLON 
4000              108.00          10:15:11         00327998648TRLO1     XLON 
1741              108.00          10:15:11         00327998649TRLO1     XLON 
3331              108.00          10:15:11         00327998650TRLO1     XLON 
189              108.00          10:15:16         00327998657TRLO1     XLON 
669              108.00          10:15:16         00327998656TRLO1     XLON 
468              108.00          12:02:29         00328002145TRLO1     XLON 
1006              108.00          12:19:53         00328002848TRLO1     XLON 
1499              108.00          12:27:51         00328003112TRLO1     XLON 
869              108.00          12:28:02         00328003115TRLO1     XLON 
869              108.00          12:28:02         00328003116TRLO1     XLON 
1027              108.00          12:28:02         00328003117TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  379461 
EQS News ID:  2102664 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2102664&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2025 14:24 ET (18:24 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.