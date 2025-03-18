Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Resources President & CEO to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Conference

Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce that Temas President and CEO, Tim Fernback will be attending and presenting for the first time at the prestigious Swiss Mining Institute Investment Conference, taking place March 18 - 19, 2025, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Mr. Fernback will present the Company's titanium dioxide exploration strategy, recent project milestones, and what's ahead in the 2025 calendar for Temas. This is a unique opportunity for European and global investors to gain direct insights into Temas' high-quality portfolio of Canadian titanium dioxide assets and metallurgical IP and the Company's vision for 2025.

Mr. Tim Fernback, the Company's President and CEO states "We're excited to showcase Temas on this global stage, connecting with some of the top minds in mining investment. The Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrating a CAD6.6 billion project value at our strategic La Blache titanium project in Canada. With titanium supply and refining capacity controlled globally by both China and Russia, Temas is well positioned at the forefront of North America's titanium critical mineral on-shoring strategy."

About Swiss Mining Institute

The Swiss Mining Institute ("SMI") is one of Europe's premier mining investment events, organized by Bally Capital Advisors SA. SMI is known for bringing together over 1,000 leading Portfolio Mangers, Asset Managers, Fund Managers and other professional investors from all around the world. This invite-only, exclusive event highlights over 100 selected mining companies and offers unparalleled insights into the global resource sector.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Tim Fernback

President and CEO

tfernback@shaw.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire