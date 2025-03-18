Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Maria Mockova, as an independent director.

Dr. Mockova holds a doctorate in Microeconomics with a Masters in Economic Diplomacy from the Prague University of Economics and Business, having spent three earlier years at the University of Economics in Bratislava, Slovakia with a focus on accounting.

Early in her career, Dr. Mockova worked exclusively in Europe for advertising agencies specializing in international branding. She later held executive corporate and marketing positions for a global beverage company, in which she oversaw both the Czech and Slovak offices.

With a strong background in accounting and operations, she has served on the board of private companies throughout her career and most recently extended her knowledge and expertise into the public market domain with an emphasis on early-stage juniors.

In addition to her professional accomplishments Dr. Mockova speaks English, Slovak and Czech.

Mr. Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "Dr. Mockova is an excellent addition to our board. Her wealth of experience with early-stage companies and their operations is a great benefit to Canada One and will enhance the team's capabilities as it continues to develop the Copper Dome project. We welcome her to the company."

The Company also announces the resignation of Rodney Stevens from the board of directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Stevens for his years of dedicated service as an independent director and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Canada One

Canada One is a premier resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5kms from Hudbay Mineral's Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

About the Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Previous drilling on the property has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper associated with northeast running geological structures similar to those seen at the Copper Mountain Mine:

Past exploration has identified the presence of palladium (Pd), platinum (Pt) and gold (Au) mineralization on the Property

Multiple zones of mineralization have been discovered on the Property to date

Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk

Past exploration includes, airborne magnetics flown over the entire Project, 51km of induced polarization (IP) surveyed over areas of interest, Airborne Magnetics and electro-magnetics (EM) surveyed over half of the Project area, 2,253 soil and 378 rock samples collected, over 8900m of diamond drilling and over 1km of trenching

The Company also announces it has terminated the Abitibi East and Nellie option agreement, first announced October 18, 2023. There are no outstanding liabilities or obligations associated with the termination.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

CANADA ONE MINING CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

