Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (the "Company" or "Daura") has engaged the services of Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"), a third-party investor relations provider.

RSD is a leading investor relations firm that publishes and distributes news, commentary and interviews on junior natural resource companies. RSD will assist Daura in the preparation of a company specific webpage on RSD's website, conduct interviews with Daura's management and distribute news and interviews on RSD's website and to RSD's subscriber email list.

In consideration of the services to be provided, Daura will pay RSD cash consideration of US$10,000 for an initial three-month term, starting March 1, 2025 and ending on May 31, 2025, with the option to continue on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Additional services may be provided by RSD at additional cost. RSD is owned and operated Nicholas Hodge and Gerardo Del Real and is based in Texas, USA. RSD does not directly or indirectly have an interest in the securities of the Company.

About Daura Gold Corp.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura Gold Corp is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura Gold owns a 100% undivided interest in over 8,100 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target, which is the primary focus of Daura Gold's current exploration efforts.

