Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTC Pink: DGCOF) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Zegarra as Exploration Manager. Mr. Zegarra is a licensed Professional Geologist with over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration, resource evaluation, and the execution of drilling programs across a range of deposit types, including epithermal, porphyry, IOCG, skarn, and vein-hosted systems. He brings strong technical expertise in geological mapping, quality assurance and quality control, logging, and integrated exploration targeting.

Mr. Zegarra has extensive experience in Peru's Ancash region, having played a key role at Silver Standard Peru ("SSR"), where he contributed to detailed geological mapping at the San Luis Project and participated in the first drilling campaign at the Bonita Project. His work has provided him with a strong understanding of the structural controls and mineralization styles in the district around Daura's flagship project, Antonella

Previously, Mr. Zegarra has held senior exploration roles with several recognized mining and exploration companies, including MMG Limited, Minsur S.A., Thunderbird Resources Limited (formerly, Valor Resources Limited), and Dorato Resources Inc., where he was responsible for planning and executing large-scale exploration programs and leading multidisciplinary technical teams.

"We are very pleased to appoint Martin as Daura's Exploration Manager. He brings first-hand experience from SSR's initial drilling campaigns at the neighboring Bonita project (acquired by Highlander Silver in 2023) and work along the same structural trend adjacent to Antonella," said Mark Sumner, CEO of Daura Gold Corp. "His district knowledge and familiarity with the regional geology position him ideally to help Daura advance through upcoming exploration programs at Antonella, as well as our other exciting projects."

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is exploring in Peru and Argentina.

In Peru, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region, where it owns a 100% undivided interest in over 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900-hectares of contiguous concessions at Libelulas, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

In Argentina, Daura have entered into a binding Letter Agreement with Latin Metals Inc., for the right to earn up to an 80 % interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Project. The project is located within the prolific Deseado Massif that hosts more than 30 mines and advanced exploration projects, including Newmont's Cerro Negro Mine, Hochschild/McEwen's San Jose Mine, and Patagonia Gold's Cap Oeste Mine. Cerro Bayo / La Flora are advantageously positioned within this world-class mining region, with strong community support and well-developed logistics.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

