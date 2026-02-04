Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTC Pink: DGCOF) ("Daura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further high-grade surface sampling results from the Company's flagship Antonella Project ("Antonella" or the "Project") and the previously announced vein discovery approximately 1km north of the Antonella main zone, Antonella North, in Ancash, Peru.

Antonella is adjacent to Highlander Silver Corp's Bonita Project, located in a prolific metallogenic belt hosting significant deposits such as Antamina and Barrick's past producing Pierina gold mine. The Project's vein system is hosted in Tertiary volcanic rocks of the Calipuy Group and controlled by NW-SE trending faults, with silicification and argillic alteration halos up to 40 meters wide. The Antonella North vein system is a previously undescribed, separate vein array adjacent and parallel to Antonella.

"Mapping and sampling at Antonella and Antonella North continues to deliver high grade assays, expanding the footprint of the project at surface," said Mark Sumner, CEO of Daura. "We will continue working to establish the critical foundations of community engagement, regulatory approvals and exploration-driven knowledge to drive momentum for our flagship project."

Sampling Highlights:

13 rock chip samples were collected from the Antonella main zone.

Standout samples from Antonella main zone: 22.84 g/t Au & 102 g/t Ag. 7.83 g/t Au & 57.1 g/t Ag; and 1.26 g/t Au & 24.8 g/t Ag.

11 rock chip samples were collected from Antonella North, approximately 1km north of the Antonella main zone.

Standout samples from Antonella North: 7.98 g/t Au & 189 g/t Ag; and 3.95 g/t Au & 110 g/t Ag.



Figure 1(below) shows the sampling results with respect to previous sampling at Antonella North, together with highlighted sampling from Antonella main zone.

Figure 1: Gold and Silver Sample Location Map Antonella & Antonella North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/282655_fc24bd97d448398c_001full.jpg

The reported results from mineralization at Antonella North are associated with vein-type structures ranging from 0.3 to 1.0 m widths trending:

015° in the northern sector, where they outcrop over an approximate length of 60 m and contain high gold and silver grades;

348° in the southern sector, where the vein widths outcrops over a length of approximately 30 m and the mineralization is characterized by high gold and silver grades.

The reported results from mineralization at Antonella main zone are associated with vein-type structures ranging from 0.3 to 1.0 m widths trending:

095°, where they outcrop over an approximate length of 10 m and contain high gold and silver grades.

Figure 2: Principal mineralized structures hosting Au-Ag mineralization in the northeastern area of Antonella.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/282655_fc24bd97d448398c_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Samples from the northeastern zone of Antonella showing values up to 7.98 g/t Au & 189 g/t Ag

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/282655_fc24bd97d448398c_003full.jpg

Structural interpretation from recently acquired satellite imagery has identified two distinct structural corridors, namely Antonella & Antonella North. These regional corridors are each over 5km long and represent NW trending compressional strike-slip duplex fault arrays that were in-part reactivated as extensional mineralizing systems associated with bonanza-grade precious metal mineralization.

Figure 4: Antonella North and Antonella Structural Corridors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/282655_fc24bd97d448398c_004full.jpg

Next Steps

Daura will continue geological mapping and sampling across the Antonella concessions, when the community's permission is obtained. Geophysical surveys using magnetometry are planned to further define structures associated with mineralization. Structural targeting in conjunction with satellite alteration mapping is currently in progress and results of this work will aid in more detailed exploration, including geological targeting for follow-up ground truthing and sampling.

Figure 5: Daura Gold claims near our Antonella Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/282655_fc24bd97d448398c_005full.jpg

Technical Information and Quality Control / Quality Assurance

Grab samples were collected by the Company's geologists and the individual samples, bagged, sealed and placed into sealed dispatch bags under the direct supervision of the Company's staff before being dispatched to Actlabs Skyline Peru, an arms-length laboratory, for preparation and analysis. The entire sample was dried and crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with splits pulverized to 95% passing 106 microns.

Gold was analyzed by 30g charge Fire Assay, with an Atomic Adsorption finish. Multi-element analysis was carried out on a 4-acid digest aliquot by Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) and over-range samples were subsequently determined by appropriate single element analyses, in accordance with Actlabs standard procedures.

The internal QA/QC program included the submission of 10% quality control materials including field duplicates, blanks and Certified Reference Material (CRM) standards. Coarse rejects and pulps are retained in secure storage for future verification or testing as required. QA/QC results were reviewed by the Company's technical team, led by Martin Zegarra, and were found to be within acceptable limits.

Readers are cautioned that that grab samples are selective by nature and not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Project.

Qualified Person

Stuart Mills QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. Verification included review of laboratory certificates, review of field logs and chain-of-custody records, inspection of blank/standard/duplicate performance, and review of survey data. No limitations or failures to verify were identified. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company, as he is the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is exploring in Peru and Argentina.

In Peru, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region, where it owns a 100% undivided interest in over 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900-hectares of contiguous concessions at Libelulas, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

In Argentina, Daura have entered into a binding Letter Agreement with Latin Metals Inc., for the right to earn up to an 80 % interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Project. The project is located within the prolific Deseado Massif that hosts more than 30 mines and advanced exploration projects, including Newmont's Cerro Negro Mine, Hochschild/McEwen's San Jose Mine, and Patagonia Gold's Cap Oeste Mine. Cerro Bayo / La Flora are advantageously positioned within this world-class mining region, with strong community support and well-developed logistics.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the next steps with respect to the Antonella concessions, including, without limitation, use of geological mapping and sampling upon receipt of the community's permission, geophysical surveys using magnetometry to define structures associated with mineralization and structural targeting in conjunction with satellite alteration mapping to detail exploration; and statements regarding of all necessary approvals, including, without limitation, local community and regulatory approvals. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: the inability of the Company to complete its planned next steps with respect to the Antonella concessions as contemplated herein; the inability of the Company to receive all necessary approvals, including, without limitation, local communicate and regulatory approvals as contemplated; future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

