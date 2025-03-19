Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (WKN: A40X6P) (the "Company" or "Makenita") is excited to announce that it has initiated the process to secure a listing on a U.S. exchange and obtain DTC eligibility. This follows the recent receipt of its German trading symbols, WKN: A40X6P and ISIN: CA5609251098, which now allows European shareholders-both existing and new-to trade Makenita shares directly within their local markets. With the upcoming U.S. listing, Makenita will expand its accessibility, enabling shareholders from North America and around the globe to trade more easily, further enhancing liquidity and broadening market reach.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita, commented, "Securing a U.S. listing is a significant milestone, opening access to the world's largest financial market. This move, coupled with our recent German listing, is pivotal in sharing Makenita's story with a global audience. To complement this, we plan to allocate a portion of our marketing efforts toward building our presence in the U.S. and European markets. Moreover, with our Ontario silver/cobalt project poised to start development amid a surge in cobalt and silver prices-cobalt reaching nearly double its price in March and silver at a 15-year high-we are particularly excited about the future. With less than 28 million shares outstanding, Makenita's tight share structure means that any success in our exploration projects could lead to outsized returns for shareholders. We are optimistic about Makenita's prospects for the remainder of 2025."

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has rights in and to the Hector Silver/Cobalt Property, consisting of 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totalling 2,243 hectares (5,542-acres), located within the Coleman and Gillies Limit Townships, Larder Lake Mining Division, Timiskaming District, Ontario, Canada.

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245177

SOURCE: Makenita Resources Inc.