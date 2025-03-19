BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI), a provider of payments and financial services technology, announced Wednesday that it has acquired CCV, a Dutch privately owned payment solutions provider. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.CCV, which facilitated the first electronic payments in the Netherlands, now has operations in Belgium and Germany as well. The company, with around 1,000 employees, serves more than 600,000 businesses with end-to-end payment solutions in Europe.Fiserv said the acquisition enables it to accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across Europe. The deal will also provide enhanced capabilities and innovation to an expansive, combined merchant and partner base.Katia Karpova, Head of the EMEA region at Fiserv, said, 'We have a deep appreciation and admiration for the reputation CCV has built over its 67-year history, and the impact the company has on its stakeholders. Fiserv is committed to building upon CCV's strong foundation to ensure continued success.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX