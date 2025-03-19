Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Pioneer AIs DeepSeek R1 setzt neue Maßstäbe für sichere KI-Integration
WKN: A2DJ2K | ISIN: SE0009189608 | Ticker-Symbol: 4SA
Frankfurt
19.03.25
08:12 Uhr
0,269 Euro
-0,016
-5,61 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACOUSORT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACOUSORT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2025 09:45 Uhr
92 Leser
AcouSort AB: AcouSort in new collaboration to improve sepsis treatment

Finanznachrichten News

AcouSort's business strategy relies on early development collaborations to integrate its separation technology in partnering companies' products and systems. The most recent collaboration of this kind is a feasibility project with a UK based company developing equipment for improved management of sepsis patient treatment. The first part of the feasibility study is starting in March and involves a lease of an AcouWash system for evaluating AcouSort's automated solution for sample preparation.

This new collaboration is one of many ongoing collaborations, and yet another example of the versatility of AcouSorts technology. AcouSort is currently collaborating with several partners to expand the use of the company's technology within diagnostics, cell therapy, flow cytometry, and quality control applications where the collaboration partners are leasing benchtop instruments or have purchased evaluation kits specially designed for evaluation of application feasibility and integration.

"Our OEM commercialization strategy is based on early development collaborations with other companies. AcouSort now has a record number of ongoing collaborations with OEM potential within a record number of different fields, and we are looking forward to a very busy and exciting year," says Agnes Michanek, Commercial Director at AcouSort.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT ACOUSORT, PLEASE CONTACT:
Torsten Freltoft, CEO
Telephone: +45 2045 0854
E-mail: torsten.freltoft@acousort.com

ABOUT ACOUSORT
AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.