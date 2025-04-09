AcouSort AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of AcouSort AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of AcouSort AB (publ) (the "Company") on 9 April 2025 in Lund.

Rights issue of shares

The EGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares with pre-emption rights for the shareholders, as announced by the Company in a press release on 6 March 2025 (the "Rights Issue").



For detailed information about the terms for the Rights Issue and the resolution adopted at the EGM, please see the notice that is available on the Company's website, www.acousort.com.



Complete terms and conditions and other information about the Rights Issue will be set out in the disclosure document in accordance with Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation prepared in connection with the Rights Issue, which is expected to be published on or around 14 April 2025.

The EGM resolved, in accordance the proposal of the Board of Directors, to amend the Articles of Association. The amendment was made in order to change the limits of the share capital and the number of shares to allow for the Rights Issue. Three alternative Articles of Association were proposed to the EGM. The Board of Directors, the CEO or the person appointed by the Board of Directors, was authorized to submit to the Swedish Companies Registration Office for registration the amendment to the Articles of Association that is adapted to the Rights Issue.The EGM resolved, in accordance the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on a new issue of shares, warrants or convertibles without pre-emption rights for the shareholders. Payment may be made in cash, through set-off, with capital contributed in kind, or otherwise as per conditions pursuant to Chapter 2, section 5, second paragraph, items 1-3 and 5 of the Swedish Companies Act.The total number of shares that may be issued, or, in the event of an issue of warrants or convertibles, any additional shares after exercise of any warrant or conversion, pursuant to the authorization, shall be limited to 35 percent of the number of outstanding shares in the Company at the date of the notice to the EGM.The purpose of the authorization is to increase the Company's financial flexibility and the Board's room for action. If the Board of Directors uses the authorization, the reason shall be to broaden the shareholder base with institutional and/or strategic shareholders, to secure operating capital at the best possible terms or to pay agreed underwriting compensation to underwriters who have chosen to receive underwriting compensation in the form of shares in the Company.

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).