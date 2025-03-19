Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Pioneer AIs DeepSeek R1 setzt neue Maßstäbe für sichere KI-Integration
WKN: A2P7XX | ISIN: SE0014428835 | Ticker-Symbol: 82K
Frankfurt
19.03.25
08:12 Uhr
1,672 Euro
-0,006
-0,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2025 09:30 Uhr
47 Leser
VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global provides update on the ongoing Gett Transaction

Finanznachrichten News

VNV Global AB (publ) ("VNV Global" or the "Company") today provides an update regarding the ongoing sale of its holding in Gett. The Israeli Competition Authority (the "ICA") is currently reviewing the transaction, and has raised certain concerns that could potentially impact the completion of the transaction.

The parties involved are actively working to address these concerns and VNV Global remains committed to completing the transaction. While the exact timeline of the ICA process is uncertain, the Company remains optimistic about reaching a resolution during the second quarter of 2025.

VNV Global will provide further updates as developments progress.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50
Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

This information is information that VNV Global AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-19 09:30 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
