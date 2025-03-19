Brain+ A/S: Brain+ expands its UK sales pipeline to €+500,000 in revenue and reveals Key Performance Indicators

Copenhagen, Denmark, 19 March 2025 - Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or "the Company") today reports continued strong momentum in its sales pipeline, now exceeding €500,000 in revenue. Approximately 20% has progressed to advanced stages, with a 90% conversion rate from "Sales-qualified lead" to "Proposal submission". Expansion in the UK and Denmark continues, with the first UK sales expected imminently and revenue projected to grow exponentially through 2025, aiming to reach €1 million in Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR). Based on a leaner operational model, cash-flow break-even is expected by mid-2026.

Key performance and growth indicators show strong momentum

Brain+ continues to build commercial momentum and customer traction, particularly in the UK dementia care market. To track sales performance and validate its commercial strategy, the company has identified several measurable key performance indicators (KPIs) and supportive growth indicators.

Primary KPIs include:

Revenue value of the total sales pipeline - The total sales pipeline for Ayla - Your CST Assistant currently exceeds €500,000 in revenue. It includes a strong mix of high-value multi-site care home contracts and early-stage wins supporting market entry and expansion.

Portion of the sales pipeline at advanced stages - A total revenue worth of €+100,000, corresponding to about 20% of the revenue pipeline, has already progressed to more advanced substages, including "Nurture", "Sales-qualified lead", and "Proposal submission". The remaining approximately €400,000 worth of sales leads are at the initial "Stakeholder Engagement" stage.

Conversion rate from "Sales-qualified lead" to "Proposal submission" - So far, Brain+ has achieved a 90% conversion rate for opportunities at the "Sales-qualified lead" stage to "Proposal submission". This points to a high market relevance of Brain+' offerings and demonstrate effectiveness of the commercial strategy as a strong indicator of future sales.

In addition to these specific KPIs, Brain+ has identified growth indicators that support the KPIs and the Company's overall market positioning towards achievement of set financial targets.

UK care home market focus - A structured account-based sales approach targeting major UK care home groups, complemented by a volume mix of smaller-scale contracts ensuring steadily growing revenue progress throughout 2025.

Dementia care market adoption - Growing adoption of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy and of Ayla - Your CST Assistant supported delivery in Denmark and the UK. Multi-year contract renewal in the pipeline for Denmark and expanded engagement across NHS stakeholders and care home providers in the UK.

Projected operational cash-flow break-even - Brain+ projects revenue from mainly UK care home sales contracts to start imminently and grow exponentially through 2025, targeting ARR of €1 million and operational cash-flow break-even by mid-2026 under current cost structures.

Optimised pricing model

Brain+ has in collaboration with its UK care market advisor and new Board Observer, Vishal Shah, optimized the commercial approach and the pricing model for the UK care home market. This includes an annual per care home site license-based pricing model with tiered multi-site contract discounts. It also includes a shift towards upfront payments for annual license-based contracts, ensuring more predictable cash revenue streams. The proposals submitted to customer leads build on this pricing model, which is also in line with the pricing and payment scheme implemented in Denmark.

Active opportunities are maintained in the Danish sales pipeline with revenue potential from engagements, including from dialogue with one of the largest municipalities in the country to expand contracts later in the year. Ongoing Danish municipality engagements within the grant funded CO-PI project is expected to open additional commercial prospects.

Devika Wood, Chief Commercial Officer in Brain+ commented: "We are seeing strong validation of our commercial strategy, with an expanding pipeline and increasing engagement across our key markets. Our multi-faceted sales approach, combined with disciplined financial management, positions Brain+ for sustainable revenue growth."

Contact Information

CEO and Co-founder, Kim Baden-Kristensen: + 45 31 39 33 17, kim@brain-plus.com

CFO, Hanne Vissing Leth: +45 53 88 99 02, hanne@brain-plus.com

Brain+ vision: Building the world's first scalable dementia care platform to help people affected by dementia, live better lives

About Brain+

Brain+ A/S is a leading innovator in digital therapeutics for dementia care. Through its flagship platform, Ayla, Brain+ delivers cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) and data-driven insights to improve patient outcomes. With a focus on care homes, public healthcare systems, and private providers, Brain+ is shaping the future of dementia care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties. Investors should review all filings and company updates for comprehensive risk factors.