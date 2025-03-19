Midsona AB: Henrik Hjalmarsson appointed new CEO and President of Midsona AB

Midsona's Board of Directors has appointed Henrik Hjalmarsson as the new CEO and President. Henrik Hjalmarsson will assume his position no later than October 1, 2025 and succeeds Peter Åsberg, who according to previous announcement will leave his position.

Henrik Hjalmarsson joins us from OptiGroup, where he has held the role of CEO and President since January 8, 2024. Prior to that, he has held several leading roles, including as CEO of Inwido AB (publ) and as CEO and in other management positions within Findus Group.

"The Board is very pleased that Henrik Hjalmarsson has chosen to accept the role as CEO of Midsona. Henrik Hjalmarsson has a long and solid experience from the food industry and in recent years has accumulated important expertise as CEO from various industrial and service companies. Henrik Hjalmarsson has the competence, leadership and energy to accelerate the implementation of Midsona's strategy and achieve the financial targets," says Patrik Andersson, Chairman of the Board of Midsona.

"I am proud and happy to take over as CEO of Midsona and to work together with the Board and management towards the ambition that Midsona will become one of Europe's leading companies in healthy and sustainable food. With strong brands, well positioned to capitalize on an increasing health trend, I see great opportunities to continue to develop Midsona with a clear focus on profitable growth, to realize the company's potential," says Henrik Hjalmarsson, incoming CEO and President.

ABOUT MIDSONA

Midsona develops and markets strong brands within health and well-being, with products that help people live a healthier and more sustainable life, with an increased understanding of the origin of the raw material and with transparency as to the content. The Midsona share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information www.midsona.com/en.

